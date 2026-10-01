Browns Urged to Trade for Ex-No. 4 Draft ‘Bust’

The Cleveland Browns, with just the addition of two draft picks from this previous April, have managed to resuscitate what was one of the worst receiver rooms in the NFL, with the additions of first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston. Running from the X position, Boston has had the biggest immediate impact with his size and aggressiveness, while the Browns are still finding ways to get Concepcion easy touches with which he can show off his speed. For a team whose previous lead receiver was Jerry Jeudy, the two have been a big upgrade.

Already in Cleveland, the rise of the two rookies has led to trade chatter as fans, media and observers seek to send out Jeudy in return for some level of draft compensation. Even if that happens, the Browns could probably use another playmaker in their mix, whether that winds up being second-year man Isaiah Bond or an outside acquisition. In fact, there may be a smooth-fit acquisition available: former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Browns Could Unload Day 3 Picks for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison was part of the long line of much-hyped OSU receivers, and some had him pegged as the best among them. But in Arizona, he has been a disappointment, trending toward the dreaded “B” word. With just four catches and 73 yards this year after a down sophomore season, CBS Sports noted, “He looks like he could go down as a huge draft bust if anything remotely like this keeps up.”

And now there is word that Harrison could be on the trade market. Hello, Browns?

For ESPN Cleveland radio talker Matt Fontana, the possibility of landing Harrison, who had enormous potential coming into the league and is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., should not be missed.

Responding to an Underdog NFL post that cited ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and read, “Fowler: Teams continue to monitor Marvin Harrison Jr. situation with one team forecasting his market value as ‘possibly a quality Day 3 pick’,”‘ Fontana weighed in, pointing out that the Browns are loaded with Day 3 picks.

“#Browns have 3 fourth round picks next year,” he wrote. “Do it.”