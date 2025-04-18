Browns Trade Proposal Nets Raiders Starter Amid QB Questions

Unlike the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders have now found their franchise quarterback in Geno Smith. Regardless of whether people believe that Smith is a franchise-level quarterback, he’s much better than what the Raiders have had and could be the reason why this team has a chance to compete in the loaded AFC West.

However, there could be a scenario where the Browns benefit from that, despite adding Joe Flacco to the mix last weekend.

When looking for potential trades for Aidan O’Connell, who is now a backup due to Smith, and could be on the trade block, Last Word on Sports proposed a deal for the Browns to land him, adding that he might have an opportunity to start in their loaded quarterback room.

“The Cleveland Browns are set to host the most underwhelming quarterback battle in recent memory as Pittsburgh Steelers bust Kenny Pickett and 40-year-old Joe Flacco battle for the starting job. Flacco had a great run with the Browns late in 2023, but that was the only real instance of high-level play from the veteran in almost a decade. Pickett, meanwhile, has never come close to justifying his first-round draft capital since entering the league.

“With Deshaun Watson already done for the season and the team openly admitting defeat with his contract, it wouldn’t hurt to trade for someone like Aidan O’Connell. While he’s not the next Tom Brady, the Purdue product has put up respectable numbers in subpar environments. He’s also entering his age-27 season, which gives him the potential to be a long-term answer as either the starting or backup quarterback,” David Latham wrote.

When Will O’Connell Be Traded?

According to a recent report from The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, the Las Vegas Raiders could trade O’Connell during draft week.

If the Cleveland Browns don’t have to give up much capital to land the young quarterback, it’s something they should consider. Even if O’Connell, who hasn’t proven to be an NFL-level quarterback in his career, could be a decent option for the team, it’s something to at least consider.

“Still, bringing in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith makes sense (and we think the Raiders might trade Aidan O’Connell on draft weekend),” Tafur wrote. “New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs.”

Does Trading for Him Make Sense?

The Cleveland Browns are in a situation where they have to get creative. Flacco could be the starting quarterback, and that might make many fans happy. He proved during his time with the Browns two seasons ago that he can be an above-average option.

He took the team to the playoffs, which is much better than what the Browns have done for much of the past few decades. However, he’s already over 40 years old, and the chances of him playing for any more than a year or two seem unlikely.

O’Connell might be able to learn from him, and at the very least, might be the Browns’ backup option when they eventually find their franchise quarterback.