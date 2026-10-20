Browns Trade Pitch Sends Jerry Jeudy to Patrick Mahomes at NFL Deadline

It might a bit lazy at this point on the part of the national media to assume that, when the NFL trade deadline comes around in three weeks, that the Cleveland Browns will still be shopping wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. That was probably a solid enough take three weeks ago, but as the Browns have moved to 4-2, and has Jeudy has been willing to work at and accept a role as the third banana behind rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, we might have moved well beyond Jeudy as a trade candidate.

Instead, remarkably, he has become something of a trade blanket, having made big late-game catches in both Weeks 4 and 6 to help set up game-winning field goals for Andre Szmyt. Jeudy is not on the same Pro Bowl track he was in 2024 with the Browns, but if the season keeps going the way it has, he will be far too valuable to give up in a deal for … well, for what? Draft picks? The Browns are loaded with those already, thanks.

Browns Send Jerry Jeudy to Chiefs?

Still, the deadline is approaching and everyone loves trade chatter. Jeudy has been a key for the Browns, but it could be argued, too, that his trade value is as high as it has been in recent memory, so moving him now would bring the best value. That’s the notion from CBS Sports, where Cleveland sending Jeudy to the Chiefs is one of “10 moves that need to happen.”

Here’s how analyst Carter Bahns sees it: “Coming off his best showing of the year — a four-catch, 69-yard effort — the time to move on from him is now. … The Kansas City Chiefs would be the perfect destination for Jeudy and are as needy at the wide receiver position as any team in the league. … His transition to a new offense would be smoothed by the fact that wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea was the same wide receivers coach who oversaw his Pro Bowl campaign in Cleveland in 2024.”

Jeudy would likely welcome a chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes rather than Deshaun Watson, but still, it’s hard to see much incentive for the Browns to make a move like that.

‘It Is Pretty Difficult’

Again, Jeudy might not oppose such a move. Though he has been playing a big role for the Browns, he acknowledged this week that the transition to the WR3 role for the Browns has not been easy.

Jeudy was asked about the difficulty adjusting to his new spot: “It is pretty difficult as a receiver because you want to be out there and compete, you want to be involved in the game plan, you want to go out there and make plays to help the team. But you can’t let that discourage you, you’ve got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week and, you know, when it’s officially your turn, once your number’s called, make a play. That’s what I did.”