Trade Idea Sees Browns Dealing Shedeur Sanders to QB Needy Team After Injury

The Cleveland Browns could make a bold move involving a quarterback after Week 2 NFL action.

Cleveland is coming off an upset road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game in which quarterback Deshaun Watson played well. Also in Week 2, quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels got injured.

With some key quarterbacks getting injured, Cleveland could look to trade from their

Trade Pitch Has Cleveland Browns Dealing Shedeur Sanders

With Daniels suffering an injury, the Washington Commanders could look to the trade market to add a quarterback.

Browns analyst Wynston Wilcox of FanSided shared a trade pitch that sees Cleveland trading Sanders to the Commanders.

Browns acquire:

2027 fifth-round pick

Commanders acquire:

Shedeur Sanders

2027 seventh-round pick (via Houston)

The proposed deal sees Cleveland moving on from Sanders for a fifth-round pick, while trading a seventh-round pick in the move.

“The Browns drafted Sanders with a fifth-round pick so they would gladly take a refund on that,” Wilcox wrote. “Cleveland probably has their attention on this deep 2027 quarterback draft class so moving on from Shedeur gives them more reason to focus solely on a rookie quarterback rather than the pressure of playing Sanders knowing he’s on borrowed time. …

“Even if the Browns want Sanders as a bridge option for next year for whomever they draft in April, if they get a chance to get a refund for Sanders, it’s something they’ll probably consider, knowing Sanders probably isn’t their long term answer. If they aren’t giving him the chance now to see if he’s worth developing further, there’s no need to keep him around this season anyway.”

Cleveland could turn to Taylen Green as the backup, and once Dillon Gabriel is healthy, he would be the backup.

As Wilcox noted, the Browns would get a fifth-round pick back for Sanders, which is fair value for Cleveland.

Watson Sent Message to Todd Monken in Week 2 Win

Entering Week 2, there was talk of Cleveland potentially turning to Sanders.

However, Watson played well, and after the win, he said he sent a message to Tod Monken.

“I told Monk at halftime just to trust me with the ball in my hands and let me go out there and operate,” Watson said. “Let him scheme it up, call the plays, and I’m going to trust his mindset. Let’s go execute. … We got in the gun and started operating from there and letting our receivers work, getting the ball out quick and making them go side to side. I think that helped us out.”

The Browns will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 3 NFL action.