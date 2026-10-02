Browns Troll Mike Tomlin After Beating Steelers

Mike Tomlin no longer coaches the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Cleveland Browns still found a way to include him in their victory celebration.

After Thursday’s 27-24 win, the Browns shared a Minecraft-themed post on X with a simple caption: “game over.”

The theme appeared to be a jab at Tomlin, whose passion for the video game had become an unexpected NFL storyline just before the rivalry matchup.

Tomlin, now an NBC analyst, unveiled a Minecraft city he spent 12 years building in a YouTube video released Wednesday. The first installment, titled “Ep 1: Rooftops, Penthouses and Urban Living,” offered a tour of his elaborate creation.

“I like to build. I’ve always had an interest in architecture. So I started doing this creative city,” Tomlin said.

The project started as a way to connect with his children. When they eventually moved on from the game, Tomlin kept building. He described the hobby as therapeutic.

Cleveland’s social media team apparently saw an opportunity.

Mike Tomlin’s Browns Comments Sparked Response

The exchange between Tomlin and Cleveland began after the Browns’ season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Appearing on NBC’s “Football Night in America,” Tomlin borrowed a familiar line from former Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“The Browns is the Browns,” Tomlin said.

Cleveland answered with a 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. After earning his first win as an NFL head coach, Todd Monken made clear that the comment had reached his locker room.

“Browns are gonna Browns. (Expletive) that!” Monken said. “The guys took that to heart.”

Tomlin took the response in stride when it came up on NBC later that evening.

“Hey, I’m glad that I can still motivate, although I’m not coaching anymore,” Tomlin said.

The Browns have since beaten the Carolina Panthers and Steelers, giving Monken three consecutive victories after his rough introduction to the job.

Browns Survive Steelers Rally to Take AFC North Lead

Monken needed considerably fewer words Thursday when Amazon Prime Video’s postgame panel asked what stood out on the stat sheet.

“27-24,” he said, referencing the final score.

The Browns improved to 3-1 and moved atop the AFC North despite another uneven performance. Cleveland led 21-10 at halftime, but Deshaun Watson committed two turnovers and the team finished with 14 penalties for 88 yards.

Aaron Rodgers brought Pittsburgh back, tying the game with a touchdown drive and a successful two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Watson responded by moving Cleveland 35 yards in seven plays to set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. Grant Delpit intercepted Rodgers on Pittsburgh’s final possession to finish the victory.

The Browns now get extra time before visiting the New York Jets on October 11, with a chance to extend their winning streak to four.