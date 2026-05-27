Browns Ink Ex-Packers CB to Deal After Injury

The Cleveland Browns made a change to their cornerback room as the team continued through its offseason program.

The Browns signed cornerback Tyron Herring and waived cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. Herring is listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds and will wear No. 47 with Cleveland.

Herring went undrafted in 2025 and has spent time with the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

The move does not shake up the top of Cleveland’s depth chart, but it does give the Browns another defensive back to evaluate through OTAs, minicamp and eventually training camp. Herring’s path to sticking around will likely come on special teams and as a developmental depth piece in the secondary.

Browns Need Reliable Depth Behind Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell

The top of the Browns’ cornerback room is in solid shape. Denzel Ward remains one of the most accomplished players on Cleveland’s roster, while Tyson Campbell gives the Browns another high-level option on the outside. If both are healthy and available, the Browns have a starting cornerback duo that can anchor their elite defense.

But there has been some uncertainty around Ward during the spring. Ward has not attended voluntary OTAs, joining Myles Garrett among the notable veteran defenders who have been away from the team. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that Ward is expected to be in Berea for mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.

“Myles Garrett is not expected for the second week of voluntary OTAs, and it remains to be seen if Denzel Ward will attend either of the remaining two days this week,” Cabot said. “But both will be here for mandatory minicamp June 9-11.”

Ward has also dealt with injuries throughout his career, and the Browns cannot afford to be thin behind him and Campbell.

Browns Defense Still Has Elite Potential Under New Leadership

The Browns are going through some change on defense, but the foundation remains strong. Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, takes over after Jim Schwartz, who departed after being passed over for the head coaching job.

However, many of the key pieces from one of the league’s most talented defensive groups are still in place, starting with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Garrett’s offseason has been one of the bigger storylines around the Browns. He has not been around for voluntary workouts, and his name has continued to pop up in trade speculation after Cleveland reworked his contract this offseason.

Still, the expectation remains that Garrett will be the centerpiece of Cleveland’s defense. General manager Andrew Berry has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that Garrett is going anywhere.

“Myles is a career Brown,” Berry said in March. “He’s one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present in terms of our goals. I understand all the questions. I’ll be honest, I don’t really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic.”