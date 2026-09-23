Cleveland Browns Star $45M Tackle Handed Blunt Assessment of Play

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a big trade to acquire Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans to solidify the offensive line.

Cleveland’s offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL, so the Browns overhauled their unit. However, over the past two weeks, it has struggled, including their high-profile addition.

Cleveland is 1-1 and coming off an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their home opener.

Cleveland Browns Right Tackle Handed Reality Check

The Browns acquired Howard from the Texans to bolster the offensive line and then signed him to a two-year, $45 million deal.

Howard was expected to anchor the offensive line, but he’s struggled through two weeks, which is an issue. Not only has Howard struggled as a pass blocker, but he and the entire Browns offensive line have struggled to create holes for Quinshon Judkins, which is a concern, according to Jason Lloyd.

“How much the Browns are still struggling to run the football. They were dreadful running the ball last year, and overhauling the offensive line so far hasn’t worked. Right tackle Tytus Howard looks old and slow, and the Browns owe him a lot of money for a long time. Running back Quinshon Judkins didn’t have much room to operate last season, and so far it hasn’t improved,” Lloyd wrote.

If the Browns offense is going to improve, they will need Howard and the entire offensive line to be better.

Zac Jackson, meanwhile, thought the offensive line struggling was bound to happen due to the lack of practice time they had.

“Yeah, the struggling run game is an obvious one. But it’s also understandable, given that so much is fresh on offense and the line is totally new. I do wonder if Monken regrets not having more than one day of joint practice or more preseason work with the starters,” Jackson added.

Howard was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State.

Todd Monken Opens up on Struggling Run Game

Cleveland’s run game has struggled through two weeks, which is a surprise after Judkins solid rookie year.

The Browns’ inability to run the ball has hindered the offense. Yet, head coach Todd Monken does believe it will turn around.

“Well, first off, it’s not a negative, it’s a fact,” Monken said on Monday. “We are what the statistics bear out, and we have got to scheme it better, we have got to coach it better, we have got to call it better, and we certainly can block it better. We had a few other opportunities out there that we left on the field, but it’s not good enough. We certainly – I would say we also pivoted.

“I would say this, a week ago we were down, so we were throwing it a little bit more, but…and then this week, really, we pivoted because they were pressuring us, when we were under center, some of our play-action game and our run game. So, we pivoted and really went to get the ball out quick, try to get it in space. And luckily, we had some success with that, and that’s kind of where we went to.”

Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog against Carolina in Week 3.