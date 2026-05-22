Browns’ $310K Rookie Gamble Tabbed to ‘Turn Heads’

For the Cleveland Browns, maybe you can’t have too many Fanos. After drafting tackle Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 draft, the front office wasted no time in making a move for his brother, pass-rusher Logan Fano, who had also been at Utah and was projected to be a fifth-rounder by NFL.com and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had him at No. 165 overall, one slot below the Browns’ actual fifth-round pick, Parker Brailsford.

When the draft ended and Logan Fano surprisingly went unpicked, he was the team’s first target. It certainly did not hurt that the Browns already had secured Spencer Fano, but the team added a $310,000 guarantee that lured him to Cleveland. That was the third-highest guarantee of any player in this year’s UDFA class, behind only Isaiah World of the Chargers and Taurean York of the Broncos.

And because of that, Logan Fano is one of the top UDFAs worth keeping an eye on now that organized team activities are underway in Barea.

Logan Fano Had a Very Good Career at Utah

That’s according to Sports Illustrated draft expert Justin Melo, who rated the top UDFAs this spring in an article titled, “NFL OTAs: Undrafted Sleepers Who Can Start Turning Heads.” Fano is already underway with the Browns.

Writes Melo: “Logan Fano was incredibly productive at Utah in 2025. The Spanish Fork native recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. He features a pro-ready frame with impressive size and strength. According to Spotrac’s tracker, the Cleveland Browns gave him the third-highest salary guarantee of any undrafted player at $310,000. Fano should manage to compete for a roster spot after already impressing at rookie minicamp.”

Logan Fano, Spencer Fano on ‘Frickin’ Browns Jerseys’

During rookie minicamp, Logan Fano noted that getting the chance to enter the NFL, even as a UDFA, was “that much more sweet” because he is doing it with Spencer Fano also on hand in Cleveland.

Spencer Fano said, after lining up against Logan earlier this month during rookie camp, “It’s so crazy. It feels a lot like it did in Utah. But then I look and we have frickin’ Browns jerseys on, so I don’t know, it’s so cool. So cool. Obviously, I am frickin’ ecstatic. Other than him getting drafted here, this is what I would have wanted. So, I am just so excited to be here with my brother.”

Browns Getting ‘A Blend of Hurry and Heart’

Now, the big question is whether Logan Fano can play, and whether he can actually earn a spot with the Browns. As previously mentioned, he was considered as high as a fifth-rounder, and the fact that he dropped out of the draft altogether is something of a mystery. It could be because he is mostly a high-motor player, and perhaps that won’t be enough in the NFL.

But here’s what NFL.com’s scouting report on Logan Fano had to say: “An edge defender with pro size and strength, Fano is capable of playing standing up or with a hand down. He plays with a blend of hurry and heart that keeps him keyed in on the action. However, urgency can become impatience, which pulls him out of position and opens him to counters/misdirection. He’s quick but lacks upfield juice to challenge the edge. His rush plan is too predictable and overly reliant on feet over hands. He’ll shine on special teams and has toughness to defend a pro run game, but Fano needs to improve as a rusher to become a three-down player.”