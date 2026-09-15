Browns Players Set to Face Uncomfortable Deshaun Watson Question

The Cleveland Browns are one week into the 2026 season and are already dealing with an issue that a vast array of analysts and observers predicted for the team: They’re facing a reckoning on the decision to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback despite him not playing for nearly two years because of a torn Achilles tendon. Lines have already been drawn on Watson, with fans expressing their disdain for the decision by booing Watson during the preseason, and the coaches–head coach Todd Monken most visibly–supporting him as the guy who gives the Browns “the best chance to win.”

Hard to imagine having less of a chance to win than the 24-0 hole at halftime that Watson and friends dug on Sunday, but one question that was raised on Monday in Monken’s press conference with Browns reporters was a valid one: What is the feeling in the locker room about Watson as the starter?

Browns Locker Room Will Be Asked Hard Question

It’s a good one, because outside pundits have speculated that Monken is in danger of losing the Browns locker room if he keeps trotting out Watson instead of Sanders–if, that is, players truly believe Sanders should be under center.

Backup running back Raheim Sanders was asked about that on Monday. He gave Watson his backing.

As he said: “Feel great. When I first got here last year, just the bond that we had then—definitely feels like going into the next game for him to still be the starting quarterback is great.”

That came after safety Ronnie Hickman was asked the same thing, and responded with, “That’s above my pay grade.”

Now, no one is expected to come out and publicly call out the new coach and the veteran quarterback. But the uncomfortable question on Watson will be asked all week. It will be worth monitoring how players respond–how directly they engage, how much doublespeak they use and how much “that’s coach’s decision” evasion they employ.

Todd Monken: ‘You’d Have to Ask Every One of Those Guys’ About Deshaun Watson

Across the roster, Browns players probably should be ready for this question throughout the week: Should Deshaun Watson still be the quarterback? That’s mostly because Monken himself invited the team’s reporters to do so. They did on Monday, and they will all week.

He was asked if he was “100% sure” Watson is the right guy, and is he concerned what the locker room thinks.

Said Monken: “I don’t know, you’d have to ask every one of those guys. You said 100%, and really, to be honest, they don’t have a choice. This isn’t a debate. I don’t ask the players every series what play we’re going to call, what play we’re going to call on defense. Like, their job to play, and our job to put the best player on the field that we think gives us a chance to win. And I love our guys.

“But the moment we get into that, in terms of who this guy should be playing, what we’re doing, what we ought to be calling, we’ve lost. We’ve lost sight of the target, which is to own it and fix it and try like hell to get better. And that’s irrespective of who goes out there. But there’s decisions that are made at every position, quarterback just happens to be one of those. Ultimately, I don’t blame people for having opinions, but ultimately, it’s for all of us to support who we put on the field that gives us the best chance to win.”