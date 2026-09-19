Browns’ Have Uncomfortable Reason for Sticking With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are betting that Deshaun Watson can help develop their future, even if he isn’t part of it.

That is the reasoning behind Cleveland’s patience with Watson, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB. Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Breer explained that the Browns believe their veteran quarterback gives the young players around him a better chance to grow.

“I would say they still do believe that Deshaun’s the best option for the team. A lot of this year, and I don’t know that they’re going to say this publicly, but a lot of this year is about talent development for them, right?” Breer said. “So, they made the conscious decision a year and a half ago, we got to get younger. You’ve got a really nice young core there.

“I think a huge part of this year for Monken, for everyone on that staff, is how can we bring the talent along to a point where everyone’s got the arrow pointing up going into 2027. And I just think a huge piece of the decision-making now is what quarterback is going to be best for the other 10 guys in the huddle to develop and get better. And if you’ve got a young quarterback who’s developing himself, it can hamstring that a little bit.”

Shedeur Sanders Still Has Value to Browns’ Future

Shedeur Sanders still has work to do, particularly when it comes to consistently operating an NFL offense. But that argument only holds up if Watson is helping the players around him. If Watson’s struggles continue, stalled drives and missed opportunities could start costing those young players valuable development.

A season devoted to building for 2027 should also help the Browns determine whether Sanders belongs in their plans at the most important position.

Sanders finished his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 56.6% completion rate. The inconsistency was clear, but so was the upside. In a 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. He gave Cleveland a chance late in a game that had appeared to be slipping away.

Sanders has the confidence and playmaking flashes that fuel the belief he possesses the “it” factor. The next step is to run the routine plays consistently, protect the football, and know when to abandon a play rather than trying to rescue it.

There were signs of progress during the preseason. Against Buffalo, Sanders completed his first eight passes and finished 9 of 11 for 74 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“He plays with a certain amount of confidence, and he’s gotten a lot better at getting rid of the ball,” Monken said.

For a franchise that has spent decades searching for stability at quarterback, Sanders’ progress warrants further evaluation.

Browns Have Draft Capital to Pursue a Quarterback in 2027

Sanders is not Cleveland’s only young option. Rookie Taylen Green is also in the picture, while Dillon Gabriel is on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games.

If the Browns finish the season unconvinced that their answer is on the roster, they have the resources to pursue one in the draft.

Cleveland owns two 2027 first-round picks — its own and the Rams’ selection acquired in the Myles Garrett trade. The Browns also hold their own second- and third-rounders, three fourth-round picks, two fifth-rounders and their seventh-round selection.

That gives general manager Andrew Berry options to move up if needed while continuing to build the roster around a new quarterback. Landing a specific prospect would still depend on draft position and finding a willing trade partner.