Browns Get Unexpected Gift After Dramatic Ravens Win

The news only got better for the Cleveland Browns after they knocked off the Baltimore Ravens to move into first place in the AFC North.

Hours after Cleveland’s 13-10 victory, the Los Angeles Rams suffered an 18-16 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles entered as a 12.5-point favorite but fell to 2-4 when Chad Ryland connected on a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

That gave Browns fans another result worth cheering. Cleveland owns the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft through the Myles Garrett trade, and Los Angeles’ struggles have made that selection increasingly appealing.

Following Sunday’s afternoon games, Tankathon’s updated draft order placed the Rams’ pick at No. 10 overall. Cleveland’s own selection stood at No. 27, giving the Browns a potential top-10 addition while they pursue a postseason berth.

The Rams briefly appeared positioned to escape with a win, taking a 16-15 lead with 47 seconds remaining. But Arizona quickly drove into field-goal range and handed Los Angeles its second consecutive defeat.

With 11 games remaining, the Rams have time to recover. For now, Cleveland’s extra first-rounder is moving in a favorable direction.

Browns Defense Keeps Delivering Without Myles Garrett

The Rams still have not gotten much opportunity to see their investment in Garrett pay off. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year remained sidelined Sunday following knee surgery, having not played since the season opener. His return date remains unsettled. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has identified Week 7 as a possibility, but Garrett had not resumed practicing entering the Cardinals matchup.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s defense continues to give the Browns a chance to win without the player who defined that unit for years.

Sunday did not start well. Baltimore scored on its first two possessions, building a 10-0 lead while Cleveland struggled to generate anything offensively. But the Browns settled down against the Ravens’ running game and did not allow another point. Baltimore finished with 235 total yards after gaining 111 on those opening two drives.

“What can you say about our guys? Man, It’s been the last five weeks. It’s been an unbelievable credit to our team, especially our defense. Early on, after 10 points, shutting them out and constantly getting us the ball back and giving us a chance to win,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

Carson Schwesinger provided the biggest opening, forcing a Derrick Henry fumble that Tyson Campbell recovered in Ravens territory. That set up Cleveland’s tying touchdown. The Browns also collected three sacks from three different players, continuing to find contributions throughout the defense.

Browns Face Rising Expectations Ahead of Titans Matchup

The Browns entered the season with a projected win total of 5.5. At 4-2, they need just two more victories to clear that number, with nearly two-thirds of their schedule still ahead.

Their start has changed the conversation. Cleveland already owns victories over Baltimore and Pittsburgh and has put itself in position to compete for the division. The Browns have also left some room for regret, letting a winnable game against the New York Jets slip away a week earlier.

There is still plenty to fix, particularly on offense. Cleveland managed only 46 yards in the first half against Baltimore and again needed a late drive to finish the job. All four victories have required fourth-quarter go-ahead drives.

The next test comes October 25 on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who sit at 1-5 after earning their first victory Sunday.