Browns Urged to Sign Veteran TE Coming off Major Injury Ahead of NFL Season

The Cleveland Browns could still look to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cleveland is coming off another lackluster season and doesn’t have many expectations going into 2026. The Browns have a new coach in Todd Monken, who’s offense-minded, in hopes that it sparks something.

Cleveland will open its 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browns Urged to Sign Donald Parham

Although the Browns have announced their 53-man roster, Cleveland may not be done looking to add to it.

Ahead of Week 1, NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Browns as a potential fit for veteran tight end Donald Parham.

“Tight end Donald Parham was on Denver’s practice squad in 2024 and missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, but he appears ready to contribute in 2026. If Parham is indeed back near pre-injury form, he should be an intriguing option for teams seeking a pass-catcher at the position. In 2023, he appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns,” Knox wrote.

Parham is coming off a major injury, so there is some concern around him. However, the 29-year-old has proven to be an effective tight end.

Although he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2023, he was on a practice squad in 2024 before missing all of last season as he tore his Achilles.

Parham’s best season came in 2023 when he played in 14 games and started 8 with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his NFL career, he’s recorded 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Todd Monken Ready for Week 1

Cleveland enters the 2026 NFL season expected to miss the playoffs and likely finish at the bottom of the AFC North standings.

However, ahead of Week 1 against the Jaguars, Monken believes the team’s defense will be their strength and is looking forward to surprising teams.

“I think we have a pretty good idea,” Monken said. “I think we probably have more of an idea in terms of our personnel, per se, because we still go against each other, I think we’re pretty good on defense, we win against the Bills. We have a little bit better idea of where we are personnel-wise, but until we actually play, until we actually see it come together.

“I’m not sure we’re there yet, but I like where we are at. I don’t mean that as a negative, I just mean we haven’t really played a game with our ones for 60-plus snaps and all the situations and the games within the game. So, we’ll find out in less than 12 days.”

The Browns are 7.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 1 against the Jaguars.