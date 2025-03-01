Vikings Linked to Browns All-Pro After GM’s Comments

Hi, Subscriber

The Cleveland Browns aren’t just possibly losing Myles Garrett via a trade this offseason, as star running back Nick Chubb is set to hit the free agency market.

After dealing with multiple knee injuries, a foot injury, and more, Chubb’s future in Cleveland has been up in the air. It isn’t either side’s fault, but the Browns might be wise to let the 2022 All-Pro selection to walk. He hasn’t shown the ability to stay healthy, and that’s not something the Browns want to deal with.

“We do expect Nick to hit the market,” GM Andrew Berry told reporters, including Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Obviously his contract is up this year. We’ll meet with his reps and everything like that, but it’s obviously something we need to work through over the next couple weeks.”

While Berry didn’t close the door for a reunion, his comments are telling.

Where Could Chubb End Up?

If Chubb does move on from the Cleveland Browns, there are a few running back needy teams around the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings had an impressive year, going 14-3, but lost in the Wild Card Round, 27-9.

Looking to get over the hump, Chubb could be that guy if he’s healthy, and Garrett Podell of CBS Sports thinks so, too, linking him to Minnesota.

“Running back Aaron Jones is set to become a free agent after posting career highs in both rushing yards (1,138) and carries (255) in 2024. If Minnesota wants to add a more bruising runner who is a touch younger than Jones, Chubb could make sense in 2024 Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

“The Vikings will likely prioritize the run game with quarterback J.J. McCarthy likely experiencing his first taste of NFL regular-season football in his second season following a preseason meniscus injury,” Podell wrote.

Is Chubb Healthy?

There’s never been much of a question about who Chubb is as a player during his time with the Cleveland Browns.

When he’s healthy, the four-time Pro Bowl selection has posted 1,000-plus yards in each season with ease. In 2022, he was arguably the best back in the NFL, finishing with 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns, and an average of five yards per carry.

However, the injuries are tough to ignore, and Chubb and the Browns understand that.

While worrisome, Chubb recently said that he feels good and is “trying to bounce back” from his most recent foot injury, which ended his season after he appeared in just eight games.

“I feel good and I’ve definitely been through a lot last two years,” Chubb told On3.

“So I’m trying to bounce back. Things happen. I came back, broke my foot. It is what it is. I’m healthy now. New season, I have a full off-season. And I already have… I’m back to my training. So I’m feeling good, looking forward to getting healthy and getting back out there.”

If he’s healthy, the Vikings would be getting an elite talent. If not, there would be some risk in this deal. He shouldn’t be too expensive, however, making it a risk the Vikings should be willing to take.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

