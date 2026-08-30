Browns Waive Starting Tackle on Cutdown Day Ahead of NFL Season

The Cleveland Browns have waived a starting tackle from a year ago.

As all 32 teams are cutting down their rosters to 53, the Browns have some tough decisions to make. Cleveland overhauled the offensive line this offseason, and now the team has waived former starter KT Leveston, according to Aaron Wilson.

“KT Leveston being waived by Browns per source,” Wilson wrote on X.

The Browns acquired Leveston last August from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2028 seventh-round pick. Leveston was named as the team’s starting right tackle for the remainder of the year after Jack Conklin was placed on IR on December 20.

Leveston was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2024 and has appeared in 16 games, starting 7 of them in his NFL career. After the team acquired Tytus Howard to be the starting right tackle, Leveston’s role was unclear, and now he’s been waived.

Browns Veteran Likes New-Look O-Line

Cleveland’s offensive line was a major issue last season, and the team has now overhauled it.

The Browns used their first pick on Spencer Fano and acquired Howard in a trade. They also signed Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson. Ahead of the season, Howard has been impressed with how the offensive line has meshed.

“The camaraderie is going up,” Howard said. “(The) offensive line grew because those guys have been working together every day.”

Although the offensive line was juggled in camp due to roster battles, Howard believes the chemistry is there for Week 1.

“Being able to get all those reps together and be able to be on the same page, with five brand new guys, it’s tough,” Howard said. “But that’s something we’ve been working through the whole camp and lately we’ve got a lot more reps together. It’s getting better and better.”

The Browns open their season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leveston Was in Roster Battle

Although Leveston started games at right tackle a year ago for Cleveland, he was practicing at guard.

Yet, he has mixed results at guard, and head coach Todd Monken said he looked better at tackle.

At guard, Austin Barber was battling with Teven Jenkins. Head coach Todd Monken liked the team’s offensive line depth going into the season.

“I love our depth there. Again, I think Teven has the advantage. Obviously, as the veteran player, but we still have this week, we still have today and a few practices to really finalize. I’d give Teven the lean, but I don’t think it’s done yet,” Monken said.

Barber, meanwhile, is expected to make the Browns roster, especially after Leveston was waived on Sunday.