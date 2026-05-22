Browns Get Blunt Warning on Deshaun Watson Winning QB1 Job

Deshaun Watson may end up winning the starting job with the Cleveland Browns, but he is far from a long-term solution for the franchise.

Watson is entering the final year of his fully guaranteed $230 million contract that he inked upon arriving in Cleveland via trade from the Houston Texans in 2022. Four years later, the deal remains one of the most scrutinized transactions in league history.

The results on the field have done little to quiet the critics. Watson has appeared in just 19 games as a Brown, passing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. A 12-game suspension in his first season, a shoulder injury, and two separate Achilles tears have limited him to no more than seven starts in any single season. He’s 9-10 as the starter in Cleveland.

Now healthy and competing with second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the starting job, Watson has one final chance to revive his career. But even if he proves he’s still a legitimate NFL starter, it remains unclear whether Cleveland would be the place he’d want to continue beyond 2026.

“If he goes out and plays well, we’ve got a whole new set of circumstances because I don’t think he’s going to want to be here,” Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan said. “We’re going to go through it all. If he plays well and finds a way out of here to continue his NFL career, he’s going to be on the first train out of town.”

Report: Watson Open to Staying in Cleveland

Carman’s take goes against what has recently been reported. According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler, a source close to Watson says the quarterback has no ill will toward Cleveland and would be open to remaining with the Browns beyond the next season if things go well.

“The source close to Watson said the QB is focused solely on the upcoming season but believes he isn’t against staying in Cleveland beyond 2026 if things go well,” ESPN reported.

According to Fowler, Watson has also hit it off with first-year head coach Todd Monken. The new-look offense includes concepts that Watson ran during his best years in Houston. Monken had some hefty praise for Watson during OTAs.

“I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player that we have, every coach,” Monken said after Wednesday’s OTA session. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity with a change to showcase his ability, see where he’s at. I’m all for it. He’s made plenty of money. I think we all know that. He’s had plenty of success and has had disappointment in his career. A number of things he couldn’t control from an injury standpoint. But to come back and want to battle, want to further his career and change the narrative, I think it’s really cool.”

Browns Still Undecided on Sanders or Watson

With OTAs now underway in Berea, Monken has not declared either Watson or Shedeur Sanders the leader in the quarterback competition. Both Watson and Sanders received first-team reps, while second-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green primarily worked with the second and third teams.

“Nothing has really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said to reporters. “I mean, we’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player, and we’ll see.”

Monken said it would be ideal to have clarity on every starting position by the end of spring, but stopped short of setting that timeline for the quarterback position. His only promise was that the decision would be made before the Browns open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.