Browns Week 4 Hero Reveals Deshaun Watson Message

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1, and if you saw that coming you are either clairvoyant or delusional, psychic or psycho. Heck, even coach Todd Monken confessed that he did not see the Browns getting off to this start in his first time through as an NFL head coach. Thursday’s win was another thriller, as the Browns coughed up an early 21-7 lead to let the Steelers tie them up at 24-24 with less than two minutes to play. But the Browns were in position to have one final scoring possession starting with 1:42 left in the game and the ball in the hands of Deshaun Watson, who had led game-winning drives in Weeks 2 and 3.

But before that drive started, Watson sought out kicker Andre Szmyt with a question and a message. Where do you need me to get? And I will get us there.

Deshaun Watson Told Andre Szmyt Where to Go

Of course, it worked. Watson brought the team to the Pittsburgh 34-yard line, though a sack on the penultimate play before the kick was not his best work. Still, he left Szmyt at the 38 for a 56-yard field goal that he knocked through for the 27-24 win.

Said Szmyt after the game: “He told me what line to get to and I honestly said, ‘I’ll hit it from anywhere,’ but I told him ‘Let’s get to the 42, maybe a 60-yard field goal’. Obviously he got me a couple extra yards, so kudos to him. I mean (he) played a heck of a game. These guys next to me, (P) Corey (Bojorquez, (LS) Rex (Sunahara), they make my job easy. The way they execute it, is at such an elite level.”

Browns QB: ‘That Was Money’

Watson, for his part, said that once he left the field for the Browns, he felt there was no doubt Szmyt was going to come through with the game-winner.

He said: “That was money. I just knew, I knew it was money, he told me the landmark, which was like the 42-yard line, he was like man, you got me a little extra, so he would just line it up and we see it all the time, he’s just going to be money.”