Will the Browns Target All-Pro Cornerback After Surprising Cut?

The Cleveland Browns have an upgrade their secondary without much risk before the start of the 2025 season.

Yet, whether the organization decides to add cornerback Jaire Alexander, who reportedly is about to be released by the Green Bay Packers, to play opposite four-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward depends on a variety of factors.

Cleveland is renowned for its standout defense yet ranked 19th in yards-against per game (342.1) and was just 12th in the NFL in passing-yards against per game (212.4) even though Ward led the league in passes defended (19).

Cleveland, which at 3-14 finished in last place in the AFC North, could have selected potential two-way player Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick but traded that selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville did pick Hunter, the cornerback, wide receiver and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and the Browns added defensive tackle Mason Graham from Michigan.

Why Should The Browns Sign Jaire Alexander?

Cleveland just inked franchise defensive end Myles Garrett to the largest defensive contract in NFL history, a four-year, $160 million contract. They convinced him to rescind his trade request and sign long-term surely by promising Garrett they were committed to winning — despite just two winning seasons in Garrett’s previous eight years in Cleveland.

So if the Browns want to put their money where their mouth is, they should try to find alternative to Ward’s outside-counterpart Martin Emerson.

Emerson, the Browns’ third-round pick in 2022, is slated to be Cleveland’s starter for the third straight year despite the fact he allowed a 60.8 completion percentage and five touchdowns while failing to register an interception in 2024.

Emerson ranked 111th out of 116 eligible cornerbacks from Pro Football Focus, with an awful 47.9 grade.

Despite that, Cleveland only added secondary help in the margins this off-season, signing cornerbacks Tony Brown II and Nik Needham to small one-year deals. Cleveland drafted Graham, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the second round, but otherwise did not select any defensive players in the draft.

So as the Browns are set to enter the season with more than $20 million in salary-cap space, and only Schwesinger left to sign among their draft selections, they would have more than enough money to add Alexander on a show-me, one-year contract.

Bolstering their secondary with Alexander would send a bold message to both the AFC North, and Cleveland’s fan base, that 2024 was an outlier after the Browns defense boosted them to the playoffs in 2023.

Is There Any Downside For The Browns Signing Jaire Alexander?

Of course, there is always a risk when you sign any player. Since Alexander has terrific skills — he has 12 career interceptions and had a pick-six last season for Green Bay — there could be quite a competition for his services.

The Packers had tried to trade Alexander, but there were no takers, which led to them releasing him. But Green Bay let go of Alexander because he has had a hard time staying on the field — and it owed him $17.5 million in unguaranteed salary for the 2025 season.

Alexander has played just 34 games over the past four seasons and has played double-digit games in just one year in that span. The Packers went 6-1 with Alexander in the lineup in 2024 but were irked by his inability to return from injury in 2024, which caused him to play just seven games and miss their final eight games including their 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.