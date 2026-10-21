Browns Give 2-Word Update on Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns could get two running backs back Sunday after squeezing out another win with a depleted backfield.

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson practiced Wednesday after missing Cleveland’s 13-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Todd Monken expressed optimism that both could play against the Tennessee Titans, giving the Browns a chance to replenish a position hit hard by injuries.

Asked whether he was optimistic about their availability, Monken kept his response to two words.

“I am.”

Judkins missed the Ravens game with an ankle injury suffered against the New York Jets. Sampson has been out considerably longer, landing on injured reserve Sept. 15 after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns designated Sampson to return Oct. 14, but he was not ready to face Baltimore.

Wednesday’s participation was an encouraging step for both players, though Monken stopped short of guaranteeing either would play. Sampson still needs to be activated from injured reserve before returning to the lineup.

Browns Turned to Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime

The Browns leaned on Jaleel McLaughlin and newcomer Audric Estime against Baltimore, with Raheim Sanders also unavailable. Cleveland placed Sanders on injured reserve with a hip injury Oct. 13 and signed Estime off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad that same day.

Estime had little time to settle in before handling meaningful work. He finished with 19 yards on nine carries, including the 2-yard touchdown that tied the game in the fourth quarter. McLaughlin led Cleveland with 41 rushing yards on nine attempts, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

“J. Mac ran hard, man. He ran hard. He ran with a passion and a mission,” Monken said after the win.

Getting Judkins and Sampson back would give Cleveland more flexibility with its rotation. McLaughlin’s performance, meanwhile, gives the coaching staff something to consider when dividing those opportunities.

Quinshon Judkins Still Looking to Get Going

For Judkins, a return would bring another opportunity to find the production Cleveland has been missing on the ground.

The second-year back has rushed for 221 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. His longest run through five appearances covered just 14 yards. He has also caught 18 passes for 102 yards.

Those numbers underscore why getting healthy is only part of the challenge. Cleveland needs more consistent gains from its running game to help an offense that continues to struggle early in games.

Monken saw some progress against Baltimore, even with his usual options unavailable.

“I thought we took some steps in the run game in terms of being on the right people, moving people,” Monken said Monday.

Judkins and Sampson now have the rest of the practice week to build toward a return against Tennessee, where the Browns will try to improve to 5-2.

Tennessee enters Sunday allowing 122.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 21st in the NFL. The Titans have held opponents to 3.8 yards per carry and surrendered just one run of 20 yards or more.