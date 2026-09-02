Browns Get Worrisome Update on Receiver Ahead of Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting for wide receiver Isaiah Bond to return as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bond remained sidelined during Wednesday’s practice and is still in concussion protocol, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The second-year receiver has not practiced since taking a hit to the head during Cleveland’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on August 22. The Browns initially announced that Bond had cleared the in-game evaluation, but he developed symptoms afterward and entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Head coach Todd Monken indicated earlier in the week that Bond was getting closer to returning. However, his continued absence creates some uncertainty as Cleveland begins installing its game plan for Jacksonville.

Bond has time to get cleared before the opener, but each missed practice costs him valuable work with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s revamped offense.

Isaiah Bond Expected to Have Key Role With Browns

Bond’s injury interrupted what had been an encouraging offseason. Monken identified Bond as one of the team’s most improved players after the speedy receiver added weight during the offseason.

Bond appeared in 16 games as an undrafted rookie, making two starts and finishing with 18 receptions for 338 yards. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch, showcasing the vertical speed that made him an intriguing addition for Cleveland.

His biggest performance came against the Chicago Bears, when he caught two passes for 89 yards. Bond also connected with Shedeur Sanders for a 52-yard gain against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bond’s ability to stretch the field would provide a valuable element for Watson and an offense attempting to generate more explosive plays.

“You’re not going to be elite on offense and score points if you can’t create explosive. It’s so hard to drive the football the length of the field without an explosive,” Monken said. “So, obviously having explosive players helps that. Being able to scheme it up against certain looks and then being able to execute because your protection has to hold up when you get those opportunities.”

Browns Have Young Options Behind Isaiah Bond

The Browns carried six receivers on their initial 53-man roster: Bond, Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion Jr., Denzel Boston, Malachi Corley and Tylan Wallace.

Jeudy is the established veteran of the group, but the Browns are counting heavily on rookies Concepcion and Boston. Cleveland selected Concepcion with the No. 24 overall pick before adding Boston at No. 39.

Both rookies impressed during training camp and are expected to hold prominent roles immediately. Bond projects as a complementary deep threat who can rotate into multiple-receiver packages and contribute on special teams.

If Bond is unavailable, Wallace and Corley would likely see additional opportunities behind Jeudy, Concepcion and Boston. Cleveland could also elevate a receiver from the practice squad if additional depth is needed.

Kole Wilson, Bub Means and Bryce Oliver are the options on the practice squad who could be elevated.

Bond has not been ruled out for Week 1. The Browns still have more than a week before facing Jacksonville.