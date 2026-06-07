Wyatt Teller Sounds Off on Browns’ Benching, Ugly End to Time in Cleveland

Wyatt Teller was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro across seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, which is what made the way his tenure with the team ended last season all the more disappointing from every perspective.

Teller was a member of several elite-level offensive lines that the Browns never really capitalized on because of poor roster management elsewhere, particularly at the quarterback position. On Saturday, July 6, the new offensive guard for the Houston Texans spoke bluntly about the “indifference” and “blame” he felt from Cleveland brass down the stretch of the 2025 campaign.

“I’m not gonna throw away six years they treated me [unbelievably] for six months of indifference, or whatever. So I still have no ill will to anybody there,” Teller said. “But it felt like they kind of blamed it on the offensive line, which don’t get me wrong, did we play at our standard? We had a top-five offensive line for so long, and then we kind of drop off. But there was so much issues, you can’t point at one thing.”

Kevin Stefanski Benched Wyatt Teller for Final Month of Year

Teller took some responsibility on his end for what was a relatively shocking decision from now-departed head coach Kevin Stefanski to bench Teller over the final month of the year.

“I feel like, in all honesty, I got a little complacent. You get used to a city, you get used to your routine, everything like that,” Teller continued. “But, that being said, it kind of fired me up coming into this offseason. Training as hard as I’ve trained in a long time. Kind of getting body fat down, getting weight up, kind of getting back to strength.”

Teller now joins a Houston Texans squad that has made the postseason in each of the past three campaigns and won a playoff game every time. However, Houston’s greatest weakness has been its offensive line and how the lack of talent there has manifested into inconsistent protection for quarterback CJ Stroud as well as one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season (22nd overall).

Heading into his ninth professional campaign, which he will play at age 32, Teller inked a two-year contract worth $16 million to bolster the middle of the Texans’ faltering unit.

Browns to Start Almost Entirely New Offensive Line Next Season

Meanwhile, the Browns have essentially entirely reset and rebuilt their offensive line heading into 2026.

Both Teller and fellow guard, perennial Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio, are out — replaced by lauded run blocker (but relatively abysmal pass blocker) Zion Johnson and Teven Jenkins, who was a reserve for most of last year in Cleveland but started four games after Teller hit the bench.

The Browns also reset both tackle positions, drafting LT Spencer Fano out of Utah inside the top 10 and trading with the Texans for Tytus Howard to start on the right side. The team brought in Elgton Jenkins, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, in free agency to start at center.

Quarterback remains a question mark in Cleveland, as Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battle for what is likely a placeholder spot in 2026, before the Browns ultimately draft a player they hope will be their franchise QB in Round 1 of next year’s loaded class.