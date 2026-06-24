PGA Golfer Claims Ex-Girlfriend Cheated on Him With Baker Mayfield

Professional golfer and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark claims his ex-girlfriend cheated on him with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Clark won the U.S. Open last weekend – his second time winning the event and his second major championship. Yet, after his win, an old tweet of his went viral of him saying he hates Mayfield.

Appearing on Pardon My Take on June 24, Clark explained the reason behind the tweet and claimed his ex-girlfriend cheated on him with the former Browns QB.

“I’m trying to decide if I should tell the story,” Clark said on Pardon My Take. “Screw it, I don’t care. People already hate me, no it’s not that bad, my PR team is here. My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield. Here is what I will say, I’m actually a Baker fan now. I think he’s a homie. You know, that’s your initial response, like screw that guy. But really it’s like screw you know (indicating his ex-girlfriend). So I’m a Baker fan now, but that’s where it came from.”

Clark said he hopes that it can help him meet Mayfield and eventually golf with him.

“I actually hope this is a bro moment for us to be like ‘Oh bro, I didn’t know, my bad,” Clark added. “She never told me.’ And I’d be like ‘It’s all good, we’re homies, let’s play golf!’”

It’s a funny story from Clark, and it came totally out of the blue, but he said he has no hard feelings towards Mayfield now.

Mayfield Sets Record Straight on Browns Beef

The Browns selected Mayfield first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft to be their franchise guy.

Mayfield spent parts of four years in Cleveland before he was released after he requested it. Since then, he has taken shots at the Browns organization as he wasn’t pleased when an Atlanta Falcons reporter claimed Kevin Stefanski never had a good quarterback during his tenure in Cleveland.

“Failed is quite the reach pal,” Mayfield replied. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

After the tweet, Mayfield spoke to Sports Illustrated and claimed there was no beef with Stefanski or the Browns.

“There’s stuff there, but it’s not like it’s beef,” Mayfield said. “We’ve worked together. Anytime you know somebody, you want to beat them — whether it’s a good or bad relationship.”

Mayfield has become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ franchise quarterback.

Cleveland Hasn’t Named Starting QB

Since releasing Mayfield, the Browns have yet to find their franchise quarterback.

Entering this season, Cleveland has a quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. However, the team hasn’t announced the starter ahead of training camp, which was the plan originally.

“I’d love to have it now,” Monken said. “We just don’t.”

Monken said both Watson and Sanders have played well and deserve a chance to continue to earn the starting job.

“I just don’t see it after the way Sheduer has played and the way Deshaun has played,” Monken said. “They’ve both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start.”

The Browns open their season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will go up against Mayfield in Week 2 on the road against Tampa Bay.