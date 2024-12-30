Browns Perfect Fit for $35 Million Value Play at QB to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have a chance at the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are almost certain to change the culture at QB this offseason.

Cleveland (3-13) moved up to the No. 3 slot following its loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 29, and are a whopping 18-point underdog against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, who hold the top two selections, respectively, each play division winners in the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Sunday. Neither of those teams has anything left to play for, which is also true for Baltimore, so the results could still shake up the draft order.

However, even if the Browns move further up the board or remain at No. 3, there is a reasonable chance Cleveland will look to move down and amass assets — particularly if quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward end up out of reach.

The Browns need to build out the roster with more quality draftees on cheaper deals given how expensive the team is going to be in 2025 and beyond, in large part due to the $230 million contract belonging to Deshaun Watson.

So while it might annoy Cleveland fans for the team to be this close to a potential franchise QB in what is otherwise a weak draft class, there is potential value in pursuing the route the Minnesota Vikings took in 2024 — roll the dice on an inexpensive reclamation project like Sam Darnold and bet on him to elevate an already solid personnel group around the position.

One player who could make sense in that regard is Zach Wilson of the Denver Broncos.

Zach Wilson’s NFL Situation Closely Mirrors Sam Darnold’s

Like Darnold, Wilson was a top-three pick whose career wasn’t helped by playing his first several seasons for the New York Jets. Also similar to Darnold, Wilson has excellent arm talent and may simply need to find the right coach/system that can open up the game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator before getting the lead job in Cleveland and earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time in 2023. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is a strong candidate to capture that award this year after what he’s been able to accomplish with Darnold.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated floated the notion that a team should take a run at Wilson when he becomes a free agent in March 2025, considering not just Darnold’s post-Jets success but also that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

“Based on what’s happened with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, someone oughta roll the dice on Zach Wilson in 2025,” Breer said.

Browns’ Backup QBs Haven’t Earned Chance to Start in 2025

Wilson isn’t heading back to Denver after rookie Bo Nix has led that team to the brink of a playoff berth.

Wilson made $35 million on his rookie deal, though that expires when the season does. While Darnold had a decent year with the San Francisco 49ers as a backup in 2023, which helped up his salary to $10 million this season, Wilson should come even cheaper.

Browns backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t won over any fans with his play over the past two years, and Stefanski chose to bench Jameis Winston for the second-year signal caller earlier this season.

All the writing on the wall in Cleveland points to a new quarterback coming in from the outside in 2025, and Wilson represents a reasonable one-year value play if the Browns don’t swing for the fences at the top of the draft come April.