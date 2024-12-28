Browns Make Controversial Announcement on Coach Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns‘ fortunes changed drastically from 2023 to 2024, but that regression won’t necessitate major changes to crucial personnel come the offseason.
Cleveland has made multiple moves in recent days that indicate minimal plans for major alterations in 2025.
The Browns announced last week that they will restructure the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson, which means he is almost certain to be back in some capacity next season. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported a week prior that general manager Andrew Berry — who made the catastrophic trade for Watson then signed him to the abhorrent $230 million fully guaranteed contract — will also keep his job.
Then on Saturday, December 28, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the team will retain head coach Kevin Stefanski for the upcoming campaign.
“Despite a stunning slide to 3-12 this season, the Browns have no plans to move on from two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote.
Kevin Stefanski Hasn’t Had Same Magic in 2024 as Last Year
Stefanski won the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award in 2023 after the Browns finished 11-6, claimed second place in the AFC North Division and captured the No. 5 seed/top Wildcard slot in the AFC playoffs.
The accomplishments were more impressive because Cleveland started five quarterbacks over the course of the year, eventually catching lightning in a bottle with Joe Flacco after Watson went down for the season with a shoulder injury.
However, Stefanski was also part of the team of decision makers that decided to move on from Flacco last spring, despite the quarterback’s connection with his teammates and the fans. Part of the thinking behind that move was that fans and players and media members would begin clamoring for Flacco if/when Watson struggled early in the season.
Watson did struggle through seven starts before an Achilles tendon rupture ended his season prematurely once again in 2024.
The Browns defense, which was No. 1 in yardage surrendered last year, couldn’t carry the offense’s water in the same fashion this time around. And while backup quarterback Jameis Winston had his moments, besting both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in regular season games, Cleveland ultimately benched Winston due to concerns over his interception problems and turned to second-year signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Browns Have Doubled-Down on Deshaun Watson Yet Again
Flacco is the only QB who has been successful in Cleveland over the past two years regardless of defensive output, and Berry and Stefanski shipped him out to protect the albatross of an investment the team made in Watson back in 2022.
Most national analysts believe Watson’s starting days in a Browns uniform are over, though Rapoport suggested the opposite could be true considering the team’s decision to restructure his deal earlier this week.
“The Browns have agreed to terms on a restructured contract for quarterback Deshaun Watson with an adjustment aimed at easing future salary cap burden and signaling Watson is expected to be on Cleveland’s roster next season, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Friday. “The new deal doesn’t affect Watson’s 2025 contract, but it does solidify Cleveland’s plans for the QB.”
The team will almost certainly bring in, or retain, a QB to compete with Watson for the starting job. That could mean Winston, another veteran QB from somewhere else in free agency or drafting a rookie in April. Were the league to hold the draft today, the Browns would select fifth overall.
