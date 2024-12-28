Browns Make Controversial Announcement on Coach Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns‘ fortunes changed drastically from 2023 to 2024, but that regression won’t necessitate major changes to crucial personnel come the offseason.

Cleveland has made multiple moves in recent days that indicate minimal plans for major alterations in 2025.

The Browns announced last week that they will restructure the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson, which means he is almost certain to be back in some capacity next season. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported a week prior that general manager Andrew Berry — who made the catastrophic trade for Watson then signed him to the abhorrent $230 million fully guaranteed contract — will also keep his job.

Then on Saturday, December 28, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the team will retain head coach Kevin Stefanski for the upcoming campaign.