Raiders Land Sought-After QB Thanks to Titans in New NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders no longer control their destiny when it comes to getting the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As of now, they’ll be picking No. 6 in the draft, according to Tankathon.

This will throw a wrench in the Raiders’ likely plan to add a franchise quarterback. However, it won’t be impossible but general manager Tom Telesco might need to trade up. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic believes the Tennessee Titans could be a potential trade partner if they end up picking ahead of Las Vegas.

In his latest mock draft, he projected the Raiders to trade with the Titans to move up to No. 4 and draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Ameer Abdullah’s game-winning TD Sunday did some real damage to Las Vegas’ shot at an easy path to a new QB in this draft,” Baumgardner wrote in a Dec. 24 mock draft. “If the draft started today, the Raiders would be picking No. 6, behind both the Giants and Tennessee — the Titans, like the Giants, absolutely need a quarterback and could well be interested in either Sanders or Ward.

“But the Raiders really need a quarterback. And though that win over Jacksonville certainly could make that pursuit a bit more complicated, the good news for Las Vegas is it has plenty of draft capital this year, including four picks in the top 75. If the Raiders have to make a deal, they can.”

Shedeur Sanders Not a Top-10 Prospect

If the Raiders end up picking outside of the top five, it’s possible that they have helped themselves avoid making a reach. Many expect Las Vegas to be interested in Sanders and there’s a strong argument that he’s the best quarterback prospect in the class.

The problem is that not many believe he’s one of the best players in the draft. The Atheltic’s Dane Brugler has Sanders ranked as the 23rd-best prospect in the draft.

“There is a lot to like about Sanders’ package of skills,” Brugler wrote in his Nov. 12 big board. “He is poised, tough and accurate with a natural feel for touch and layering the football. But one of the main concerns is the inconsistent way he manages the pocket, drifting or welcoming negative plays by holding onto the football. (The blame for the number of sacks Sanders has taken at Colorado doesn’t entirely fall on the offensive line.)

“Sanders reminds me of Jordan Love, but without the high-end physical traits, because they both use athletic movements to skillfully access different throwing platforms. Sanders doesn’t have Love’s size or arm strength, however, which is a concern when playing that style of game. Nonetheless, Sanders’ ball placement and toughness will give him a chance to become an established NFL starter.”

Quarterback Makes a Big Difference

It would be a big reach to use a top-five draft pick on a player who isn’t considered one of the 20 best players in the class. That said, quarterback is easily the most important position in the NFL.

The Raiders have had subpar quarterback play this season, which is a big reason why they’ve only won three games. Going after Sanders might be a reach but if they believe he’s a significant upgrade over what they have at the position, they have to do what they can to get him.