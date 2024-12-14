Miami QB Cam Ward Has Strong Response to Possible Raiders Interest

Miami QB Cam Ward.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to look closely at the 2025 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has commonly been linked to the franchise. However, there’s another quarterback prospect who could potentially be the first off the board.

Miami’s Cam Ward is a Heisman Trophy finalist and has a chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Based on the teams at the top of the draft that need a quarterback, Ward could realistically land with the Raiders or the New York Giants.

He was asked about the possibility of joining either of those franchises and he’s just happy to be considered.

“It’s a blessing, especially to be in this position,” Ward said on the Dec. 14 episode of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “The journey I had to solidify myself as one of the best quarterbacks in college to potentially get to [the] NFL. I mean, it’s all God. I mean, the teammates that I have around me, they help me put myself in this position. We all made plays, so, you know, me projected to go that high, it’s something that I don’t take lightly. I have, you know, just a chip on my shoulder, you know, that’ll never leave.”

Play

Is Cam Ward Worth the No. 1 Pick?

There’s a lot to like about Ward’s game. He might have the best arm talent in the entire draft. However, he can be a little bit sloppy with the football and has thrown 23 interceptions combined in the last three seasons.

Despite that, he’s a talent prospect that will have a lot of teams intrigued. Bleacher Report had a lot of good things to say about Ward in their scouting report on the quarterback.

“Cam Ward is among the most gifted throwers in the NFL draft class,” The BR NFL Scouting Department wrote. “The combination of arm talent, mobility/athleticism, and accuracy is growing among NFL scouts. He is comfortable using hard counts to force the defense out of their disguises, then set the protection to pick up any indicating extra rushers from the second or third levels of the defense. He has superstar potential if he can cut down on mistakes/risky decisions.”

One potential knock on Ward is that he is a bit older and will be 23 by the time his rookie season starts.

Ward or Shedeur Sanders?

If the Raiders end up with the No. 1 pick, they could have a big decision to make if they’re set on a quarterback. Ward and Sanders appear to be the only realistic options with the No. 1 pick. Ward is more athletic and has better arm talent but he’s less polished.

Sanders is a pure pocket passer and is considered to be the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft. There’s more projection with Ward but his ceiling is undeniably higher. The Raiders may end up preferring Sanders as they can’t afford to take a big swing at quarterback. They have some solid pieces on the roster and they just need a quarterback who can get their playmakers the ball. Ward could be a star but he could also be a bust. Sanders feels like more of a sure bet due to the fact that he’s playing a pro-style offense and thriving at Colorado.