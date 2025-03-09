Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Browns Pass-Rusher Cut by Lions After Myles Garrett News

Myles Garrett and the Browns could reunite with Za'Darius Smith.
As Myles Garrett locked in his future with the Cleveland Browns, his former pass-rush partner, Za’Darius Smith, is looking for a new team.

The Detroit Lions plan to release Smith. The Lions traded for Smith ahead of the trade deadline. Smith had nine sacks last season — five with the Browns and four with the Lions. Cleveland received a 2025 fifth-round pick 2026 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Garrett joked about the trade when it went down, with Smith going from a floundering Browns team to a Super Bowl contender in the Lions.

“Well, first I’d like to say I’ve never seen a man smile so much, going to a new place,” Garrett said. “My man was cheesin’ from ear to ear when he was on TV, but happy to see him feeling good, feeling like himself and being positive.”

Smith will be looking for a new team or perhaps a reunion with the Browns. He was more than capable alongside Garrett, who often demands double teams. Cleveland inked Smith to a two-year, $23 million extension before last season. The Lions saved $5.75 million in cap space by releasing Smith.

Myles Garrett Inks Record Extension With Browns

The Browns locked in Garrett with a record-setting deal on Sunday, ending all the drama around his trade demand. His deal averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Garrett had been adamant about wanting to be moved and play for a contender. The Browns are coming off a 3-14 campaign and Garrett said he wasn’t aligned with the team on their future.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett Had ‘Change of Heart’

The relationship between the Browns and Garrett looked damaged beyond repair. Garrett made the media rounds at the Super Bowl, expressing his desire to be moved. However, the record-setting contract puts all that drama to rest.

“Andrew Berry and I spent the last 36 hours getting the deal done, basically,” Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, told cleveland.com. “Myles had a change of heart and he’s excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio.

“When he made that decision, he said ‘I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team.’ And I said ‘alright, we have 24 hours to get this done’ and we did it.”

Free agency is just around the corner for the Browns. The team also has the No. 2 overall pick.

Comments

