Browns Trade Idea Moves Non-Garrett All-Pro to Lions

The Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to better prepare for their future ahead of the November 5 NFL trade deadline. Among the players who could be traded include Za’Darius Smith, a veteran who could help a contending team.

Multiple teams could use Smith, but the Detroit Lions are the most logical suitor due to Aidan Hutchinson’s injury. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Lions the top suitor for a potential trade.

“Cleveland’s Week 8 upset of the Baltimore Ravens probably won’t save the Browns’ season. However, the impressive win engineered by backup quarterback Jameis Winston did show that the Browns are a better team without Deshaun Watson. Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 7 and is under contract for two more seasons on a fully guaranteed deal. Cleveland has to pay him, but it doesn’t have to play him.

“The Browns should already be eyeing the 2025 quarterback class,” Knox wrote on October 30. “Trading pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith could give Cleveland a bit more draft capital with which to chase a signal-caller in the spring.”

Teams Have ‘Inquired’ About Smith

The Cleveland Browns got a much-needed win in Week 8, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 29-24.

While their win was a step in the right direction, the Browns still sit at 2-6 and are in last place in the AFC North.

If the front office doesn’t believe they have a chance to make the playoffs, moving Smith would be the logical thing to do.

Teams want him, too.

The three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro is receiving interest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

“With a lack of pass-rush options, Smith is among the top players available. If Cleveland, currently 1-6, continues to struggle, he becomes more of an option. Several teams have inquired about the veteran,” Rapoport wrote on October 26. “Others on Cleveland’s roster who could come up in trade talks include defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and cornerback Greg Newsome.”

What Could the Browns Get for Smith?

Smith, 32 years old, might not be a long-term fit for the Cleveland Browns due to them potentially heading into another rebuild. Even if they believed he could help them in 2025, he hits free agency in 2026, so moving him earlier could help them get better assets.

Dan Graziano of ESPN believes Smith is the “most likely” player to be traded before November 5, highlighting that he isn’t in their long-term plans.

“I don’t think the Browns have any interest in moving Myles Garrett, but they’re hearing from teams on Smith, who’s making a minimum $1.21 million salary this year and has about $11 million in non-guaranteed compensation due him in 2025.

“Smith is 32 and probably not in Cleveland’s long-term plans,” Graziano wrote on October 30. “So if the Browns can get good enough draft-pick compensation in return from a team looking for a short-term rental at edge rusher, this makes a lot of sense.”

Moving Smith for little return might not be what the Browns want to do either, but getting something is often better than nothing, despite how talented he is. In the same column, Jeremy Fowler added that he’s hearing that Smith will go for a “decent Day 3 pick.”

“Smith is a sound choice, Dan. Though Cleveland won’t be looking to dump core players, it could be active if the right opportunities arise,” Fowler wrote. “A decent Day 3 pick for Smith probably will get the job done, from what I’m hearing.”