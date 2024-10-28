Lions Tease ‘Imminent’ Trade With Browns DE Za’Darius Smith in Spotlight

The Detroit Lions have been linked to Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith, with recent comments from Lions head coach Dan Campbell fueling speculation that the pass-rusher could soon be on the move.

Campbell was asked on Monday if anything could be “imminent” regarding a trade. He responded simply, “It could be.” The Lions skipper reiterated the same statement again and looked excited about a potential deal.

Smith has been one of the primary names linked to the Lions in recent weeks following a season-ending injury to Pro Bowl pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Most prominent insiders believe Smith will be on the move before the trade deadline on November 5. ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on some of the big trade targets during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday.

“In my mind Diontae Johnson and Za’Darius Smith are gonna be traded before the deadline,” Schefter said. “The Rams are only a game out in the NFC West and I don’t expect them to move Cooper Kupp.”

Za’Darius Smith Having Strong Year With Browns

Smith has bolstered his trade value with his early strong play. He leads the Browns with five sacks — ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

The Browns traded for Smith ahead of last season. In the deal, the Browns got Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two fifth-round picks.

Smith had five sacks last season — a number he’s almost eclipsed already through eight games. He signed a two-year, $23.5 million deal this offseason to remain in Cleveland.

The Browns defense as a whole has been solid this year, despite the team’s 2-6 record. The unit help lock up the win on Sunday against a Baltimore Ravens team that entered averaging the most points and rushing yards per game.

That included a final stand with time ticking down. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rolled out of the pocket but his pass to the end zone fell incomplete, securing the 29-24 victory.

“It was electrifying. I like being in games where it makes a heart race, makes my heart race, stuff like that,” Garrett said of the final possesion. “When the competition arises, you got to rise to it, and stuff like that gets me going. I mean, we made the stops we needed to and kept them out of the end zone at the end of the day.”

Browns Still Have Dream of Making Postseason

It’s been a rough start to the year for the Browns, dropping very winnable games early on. However, the team is not giving up on the hope of making the postseason — something only three teams have done after starting 2-6, per CBS Sports.

“A lot of people don’t understand that we’re actually in a better situation than a lot of people. They just don’t get it. They look at our record, they’re like, the guys have only won two games,” Browns safety Juan Thornhill said. “But if you really take a step back and push that aside and you notice that all of our losses have really came from NFC opponents. I don’t want to say that they didn’t mean anything, but they weren’t as important as these next few games that we have coming up. We have, I guess (eight) AFC games coming up and if we win these games, perfect opportunity to put us in a great situation in making this playoff run.”

That hope could keep the Browns from being sellers at the trade deadline with someone like Smith. However, it’s a long shot and the front office might start planning for the future by moving Smith and potentially others.