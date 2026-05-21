Browns $49 Million Gamble Tabbed ‘Worst Move’

The remaking of the Cleveland Browns offensive line surely took months of planning, and perhaps even longer. It was no secret heading into the 2025 season, after all, that the bulk of the incumbents were set to hit free agency, and that Joel Bitonio could retire. But once it came time for the Browns to execute their plan, everything moved quickly–they agreed to trade for right tackle Tytus Howard about a week before the opening of free agency, then made two major signings, of Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, in rapid succession once free agency hit.

The Browns later drafted Spencer Fano to be the new left tackle with their first pick, added Austin Barber to compete for the swing tackle role and Parker Brailsford to compete at center, and came out with a completely revamped group.

Most of those moves are solid. Except one is still drawing questions: The $49.5 million contract given to Johnson, who was graded out with a 56.7 from Pro Football Focus, which was just 52nd out of 77 guards in the NFL, and well below the 77.7 grade that backup guard Teven Jenkins (who had resigned on a one-year, $4 million contract) had gotten from PFF.

Browns See Zion Johnson as ‘Building Block’

In sizing up the best moves and the worst moves made by each AFC team this offseason, Bill Barnwell of ESPN lauded the Browns for attacking their holes on the line and in the wide receiver room. But he held out his big criticism–the worst move–for the signing of Johnson.

Wrote Barnwell: “Cleveland gave the former first-round pick $32.4 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, suggesting that it sees Johnson as a potential building block on the interior of its offensive line. Though 2025 was Johnson’s best season as a pro, that might be damning him with faint praise. … He gave up seven sacks and 19 quick pressures a year ago, both of which were the most of any Chargers lineman.”

‘Not Typically a Good Strategy’

The Browns, according to Barnwell, signed Johnson without much proof he’s worth the money they gave him.

He added: “The Browns are paying Johnson to be a player he hasn’t been yet at the pro level and hoping that he lives up to their expectations. That’s not typically a good strategy.”

Indeed not, and the worrisome thing for the Browns is that Barnwell is not exactly on an island with that opinion. PFF projected Johnson to be given a $51 million contract (essentially what he got from Cleveland), but over four years, not three. Spotrac tabbed him for a market value of $11 million per year, over three years.

PFF rated him the No. 178 free agent in the league, and just the 13th guard on the list. He was behind ex-Browns guard Wyatt Teller, who got just two years and $16 million from the Texans.

If there is a saving grace for the Johnson deal, though, it is the way that the Browns structured it, with more than $16 million to be paid out in void years from 2029-32, dampening Johnson’s cap hit in the next three seasons.