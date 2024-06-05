Cowboys’ $36 Million Pro Bowler Teases Retirement After 2024

A longtime Dallas Cowboys great could be calling it quits after the 2024 season.

While participating at the team’s mandatory minicamp, offensive guard Zack Martin mentioned that the 2024 season could be his final one, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“I think I’d be lying if I said it has not entered my mind, right?” Martin said on Wednesday, June 5. “I think that’s been a big thing for me this year, just try to tell myself, ‘Hey, go out, do your thing and let anything else take care of itself after the season.’ I don’t know when I’ll be done, but it’s definitely getting closer to the end. I think it’s just a good reminder for myself to stay in the present and take advantage of this year.”

Zack Martin One of Best Players in Cowboys History

The 33-year-old guard is one of the greatest players in team history. Martin’s nine Pro Bowl selections are the second most in team history behind the late Larry Allen and his seven First Team All-Pro selections are tied for most in franchise history alongside Bob Lilly and Randy White.

Martin — who will turn 34 years old this season — is coming off of another stellar year, clinching both Pro Bowl and All-Pro bids during the 2023 season.

The veteran guard is entering the final season of a revised two-year deal (worth nearly $37 million) he signed prior to the start of the 2023 season. Martin has been remarkably durable during his career, appearing in 100% of the offensive snaps in three of his seasons while appearing in at least 96% of the offensive snaps in four other seasons.

Injuries Starting to Catch up to Zack Martin

While Martin continued to play well during his age-33 season in 2023, he appeared in a career-low 88% of the offensive snaps while missing two games due to an ankle injury. Martin has missed just 13 games during his 10-year career, but he acknowledges the “wear and tear” is starting to catch up.

“Yeah, I haven’t had big injuries, but just the wear and tear,” he said. “And then I think the big thing is — and I’m definitely still here, which is why I’m back this year — you have to be all-in on this thing. You’ve got to be locked in. You’ve got to be obsessed with it. I think when that feeling starts to fade a little bit, then it’s probably time to go and do something else.”

The Cowboys don’t have a replacement in waiting for Martin. Dallas’ top backup at right guard is Josh Ball, who has just 13 career games and zero starts to his name.

Dallas is going through a makeshift of sorts along the offensive line, having lost longtime starting offensive linemen such as tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz this offseason. Losing Martin — their best remaining offensive lineman — next offseason would be a monumental loss for a team that is looking to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract.

Martin maintains that he’ll make a decision after the season based upon his body feels throughout the course of the 2024 season.

“I talked with the coaches after the season, just kind of listening to my body and making sure I’m as healthy and feeling as good as I can going into Sundays,” he said. “So, whatever that looks like as the season progresses, we’ll adjust accordingly.”