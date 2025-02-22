Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Will Make $42 Million Move on Dak Prescott Before 2025 Season: Expert

  • 24 Shares
  • Updated
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Getty
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

No doubt, 2024 left something to be desired for quarterback Dak Prescott of the Cowboys. He suffered a hamstring injury that KO’d him after Week 8, and certainly, missing half a season is going to ding anyone’s standing within the team. But, the fact is, Prescott struggled even before he got hurt.

His completion percentage was the second-lowest of his career. His yards per completion (10.7) was the lowest he’s ever had, as was his touchdown percentage (3.8) and his quarterback rating (86.0). One thing that registered as a near career high for Prescott: sack percentage. That was 6.84, which was second-highest of his career.

But despite all that, Prescott his set for a career-high–and league-high–cap hit in 2025 of $89.8 million, which ranks $17 million more than the No. 2 player on the list, Deshaun Watson. That is obviously unsustainable, but is a product of the Cowboys’ past handling of Prescott’s contracts.

Cowboys Have Been Pushing Money Forward All Along

According to Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac, Prescott’s payout is simply unsustainable. The Cowboys will need to restructure his deal and move significant money out of the base salary, making it a signing bonus.

That will push more money onto the Cowboys’ future tab. But that’s how the Cowboys have been paying out Prescott all along.

“We’re still paying dues on the last contract, which rolled into this contract when they extended him last offseason. That’s just the going rate,” Ginnitti said on “The Spotrac Podcast.”

“That’s what happens when you continue to push things down the line a little bit, eventually it catches up to you. Guess what they’re going to do this offseason? They’re going to push more down the line. They’re gonna take that $47 million base salary and make it about $5 million, and make the additional $42 million a signing bonus and push it down into the $28-29 million (range) and they’ll be just fine with that.”

Dak Prescott Ranked 30th by PFF

If your quarterback is Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, then that’s not much of a problem. But the problem is that the Cowboys are having to contort themselves for a player who was well far removed from the top of his field in 2024.

Pro Football Focus registered Prescott as the 30th quarterback in the league last year, out of 44 that were graded. And yet his cap hit is the highest.

“The problem is this, and we’ve seen it with a couple of these quarterbacks now, they’re not exactly pleased with 2024 Dak Prescott, of course,” Ginnitti said. “So, you don’t want to get yourself into a situation where you’re burying $100 million in dead cap two years from now, and he’s not going to be the guy. There’s a lot of people that think that is exactly what happens here.”

He added, “They’re going to have walk gingerly with how they treat this contract. But there is absolutely no way he walks into 2025 with an $89 million cap hit. I expect that to come down mightily in the next couple of weeks.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Brandin Cooks's headshot B. Cooks
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Rico Dowdle's headshot R. Dowdle
Chuma Edoga's headshot C. Edoga
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Linval Joseph's headshot L. Joseph
Eric Kendricks's headshot E. Kendricks
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Trey Lance's headshot T. Lance
DeMarcus Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Cooper Rush's headshot C. Rush
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Will Make $42 Million Move on Dak Prescott Before 2025 Season: Expert

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x