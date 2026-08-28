Cowboys Advised to Sign 1,463-Yard ‘Insurance Policy’ After Preseason Finale

The preseason for the Dallas Cowboys officially comes to an end after the New Orleans Saints showdown.

After that point, there are going to be a lot of difficult decisions to make about who makes the 53-man roster. That will include what the Cowboys do at running back if they want to carry three or four entering the 2026 season.

Interesting decisions remain among Malik Davis, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda, and Jashaun Corbin. Dallas might also have another option outside the team to help their backfield.

Dallas Cowboys Could Look in Free Agency for New Running Back

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed off seven NFL players who were recently cut in training camp that could land elsewhere. Knox named the Cowboys as an ideal landing spot for running back Jerome Ford.

“After four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, running back Jerome Ford made his way to the Commanders this offseason. However, Washington also added Rachaad White and rookie Kaytron Allen behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, meaning Ford faced an uphill battle to make the roster. After he suffered a hamstring injury, Ford was waived with an injury settlement, according to ESPN’s John Keim. Naturally, teams will want to know that Ford is healthy before making any contract offers, but the 2022 fifth-round pick should have a lot of value as a depth player. He topped 1,100 scrimmage yards with the Browns in 2023, and he has averaged 4.3 yards per carry over the course of his career. He also won’t turn 27 until next month. If healthy, Ford would be a great insurance policy and change-of-pace back for a potential playoff team with a lack of proven RB depth.”

Ford has rushed for 1,463 yards and 7 touchdowns, all with the Cleveland Browns over the last four seasons. He was just released by the Washington Commanders after rushing for just 4 yards on 1 carry in his only preseason game.

Should Dallas Bring in Jerome Ford for Cowboys’ Backfield?

Cowboys have a lot of decent options in the backfield, but Ford could be an upgrade. He is a solid runner who has had success in the NFL. Ford rushed for 813 yards back in 2023, so there is still something there with him.

At age 26, Ford still has plenty of years to play in the NFL and be a good RB3. Davis has been shaping himself into either the second- or third-string back with Mafah right behind him. The Cowboys have to first decide whether to make Jaydon Blue the backup or third-stringer first.

Dallas does lean more on the passing game, but has gotten great production out of the backfield over the past season. The Cowboys want to make sure they have solid options behind Javonte Williams. Ford is an option they need to at least consider.