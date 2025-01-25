Cowboys Exodus Continues as ‘Rising Star’ Departs For NFC Foe

When head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys ran up on January 14, so did the contracts of his assistants. McCarthy, for one, is obviously not coming back, as the team failed to come to terms on a new agreement with him. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is said to have no interest in a return to Dallas with its current slate of candidates, and it’s doubtful the Cowboys want him back, anyway.

Popular wide receivers coach Robert Prince is heading to the Dolphins, and special teams coach John Fassel is off to the Titans.

The one coach who appears to have the best chance at a return also happens to be one who is not exactly well-regarded among the Cowboys faithful–Brian Schottenheimer, the offensive coordinator considered the favorite to take over for McCarthy as head coach. Schottenheimer oversaw an offense that was first in the NFL in points and fifth in yardage in 2023 and sank to 21st in points and 17th in yardage in 2024.

But the one coach Cowboys fans–and those within the organization–wanted to see stick around, perhaps with a promotion to defensive coordinator–is Al Harris, the team’s defensive backs coach in 2024.

That’s not happening, though. On Friday, ESPN reported that Harris would take the reins as the passing game coordinator under new Bears coach Ben Johnson.

Cowboys Dragging Their Feet on Head Coach

Losing Harris is a blow. There’s no way to sugarcoat that. And one of the offshoots of the Cowboys dragging their feet over the past 19 days since the season ended, first figuring out what to do with McCarthy and now dawdling over Schottenheimer or other options, is that they’re missing out on adding the best assistant coaches they can get.

Almost two weeks ago, USA Today’s Cowboys Wire advocated for making Harris the team’s defensive coordinator, even before hiring a new coach. The site called Harris a, “rising star in the NFL.”

It went on: “Harris has thrived under different schemes and coaching styles. He’s produced two All-Pro CBs with the Cowboys and risen to the rank of assistant head coach. …

“His ability to communicate, develop and motivate make him a legitimate defensive coordinator candidate in 2025, a position the Cowboys would likely need to offer the 50-year-old secondary specialist if they want to keep him in Dallas.”

Al Harris Had a Fan in Mike McCarthy

Thus, the Cowboys will move forward in their search for a head coach, with the cupboard of potential assistants running bare.

Harris had been a Pro Bowl cornerback in Green Bay under McCarthy, who was effusive in his praise when Harris was promoted to assistant coach before last season.

“Al has been such an impactful member of our coaching staff and team,” said McCarthy in an official statement. “I’m looking forward to his leadership in this expanded role. He’s a highly effective mentor and motivator, and our entire team will benefit from him taking this elevated step. Al’s dedication, teamwork, understanding of the game and experience in developing the unique dynamics necessary to support a championship locker room are all part of his special fit for this.”