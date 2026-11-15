Cowboys All-Pro Labeled ‘Momentum Killer’ After Mistake vs. 49ers

One of the big storylines for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason — in an offseason mostly devoid of distractions — was the back-and-forth over NFL All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey’s contract.

Aubrey ultimately got paid, with a 4-year, $28 million contract extension on April 28.

The results have been less than fantastic, and his mistake in the first half of Sunday’s Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers — a missed extra point following wide receiver George Pickens’ second touchdown — kept the Cowboys in a 17-16 hole late in the first half.

Headed into the game against the 49ers, Aubrey had already missed five field goals in 2026 — just one less than he missed in the entire 2025 season. That’s not what you want from a player making that much money who was an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons.

“COME ON, BRANDON AUBREY, AT LEAST YOU CAN MAKE EXTRA POINTS,” Skip Bayless wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “AN ABSOLUTE MOMENTUM KILLER. HE’S JUST LIKE ALL THE OTHER KICKERS. EVENTUALLY, THEY JUST LOSE IT.”

Bayless’ reaction was pretty typical to Aubrey’s struggles.

Brandon Aubrey Lit Up Over Missed PAT

Complaining about the money you make, then being the worst you’ve been in your career, is going to equal fans turning on you — no matter what team you play for.

Aubrey was firmly in the crosshairs on Sunday.

“For his career, Aubrey has made 150 of 156 extra points,” Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Two of those misses have come this season. The other miss factored into the season-opening loss to the Giants. After missing 3 extra points as a rookie, Aubrey had made 77 of 78 extra point attempts the past 2 seasons.”

“I would cut Brandon Aubrey tomorrow and not think twice about it,” NFL reporter Connor Livesay wrote on X. “He’s been dreadful for almost two years now.”

“All right, I am officially tired of Brandon Aubrey,” Legendary Cowboys Fan wrote on X. “This is getting ridiculous with him. Held out for that type of contract and now he’s missing extra points.”

Cowboys Played Hardball With Aubrey’s Contract

The Cowboys knew they had a trump card to play with Aubrey’s contract, and they used it.

“Cowboys have given the second-round, $5.76 million tender to kicker Brandon Aubrey, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Aubrey now can sign an offer sheet with another team that the Cowboys would have the right to match. If they don’t, they would get back a second-round pick.”

In other words, the Cowboys put the squeeze on Aubrey when he didn’t sign whatever contract extension offers were on the table, because there’s little to no chance a team gives up a 2nd-round pick for a kicker.

Aubrey may have been his own worst enemy in the process. The Cowboys reportedly offered him a deal that would have made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, exceeding the $6.4 million per year for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

On Aubrey’s side, his agent was asking for closer to $10 million. Turning down an opportunity to become the NFL’s highest-paid kicker might cost him in the long run.

“Contract extension talks stalled last summer and never really picked up (with Aubrey),” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on Friday. “Both sides agree he should be the highest-paid kicker, but they are far apart on the value. Without an extension, the Cowboys will put the second-round tender on him ($5.7 million).”