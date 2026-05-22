Cowboys Tabbed a Landing Spot for 5-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

We are the point of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys when the primary thing to do, at least until they finally start OTAs in less than two weeks, is to pick apart what’s currently on the roster and wonder whether there’s quite enough depth there. On the offensive side of the ball, there isn’t so much concern, not after the team ranked as the No. 4 passing attack in the league in the Pro Football Focus grades in 2025. Less discussed, though, is that PFF ranked the Cowboys 25th in their rushing game, and that’s not really the fault of starter Javonte Williams. It’s a matter of the depth behind him.

There really isn’t any, and the Cowboys took no action to address that this season. Dallas has multiple options on hand–Malik Davis is probably the reliable No. 2 option, Jaydon Blue is the most talented, and Phil Mafah is the wildcard–but the Cowboys don’t have a player who is well-established as the backup.

And that’s a potential problem. Williams ran for 1,201 yards last season, and was signed to a three-year contract in the offseason, but that’s the only year in which he has been a featured back for a whole season. We don’t know, exactly, how he will handle carrying the bulk of the load in his second Dallas season.

Alvin Kamara Could Be Released Soon

The easy solution to that problem would be to sign a new guy, a veteran with a proven track record, and one of the nice things about needing a running back is that there are usually useful ones on the market that can be added on the cheap. That’s the case now for the Cowboys, and in recent weeks, they’ve been a speculated landing spot for the likes of Nick Chubb, Sean Tucker and Joe Mixon.

Oh, and Alvin Kamara, the Saints mainstay who might not stay much longer. There has been ample speculation that the Saints are going to finally cut ties with Kamara, who has spent a decade in New Orleans and is in the back half of a two-year, $24.5 million contract that would save the Saints money in 2027 if he were cut after June 1 this year.

Cowboys a ‘Great Fit’ for Alvin Kamara?

Kamara was a five-time Pro Bowler, making the team in each of his first five seasons in New Orleans. He has struggled with injuries lately and last season, had an MCL injury in his knee that limited him to 11 games. Kamara went for 471 yards rushing in total, on a career low of 3.6 yards per carry.

But, the USA Today site Cowboys Wire sees Kamara as a potential fit in Dallas, should he be released.

The site writes: “If available, Kamara and the Cowboys would be a great fit. The team might be looking for a veteran to pair with Williams as the top young backups Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah try to earn their way to more playing time. Blue and Mafah might take the second-year leap to make Kamara unnecessary, but the soon to be 31-year-old is the better player right now.”

Cowboys Need Healthy Bodies

Indeed, there is some truth to that. The Cowboys would welcome a veteran presence behind Williams, but more likely, they’re looking for a RB2 who can stay healthy for 17 games and that just hasn’t been Kamara. He has the advantage of being an RB2 who can catch out of the backfield–he had 33 catches last year, but only for 186 yards, a career low of 5.6 yards per catch.

Adding Kamara (who will be 31 in July and could just retire if he is released) at this point feels more like the moves for Miles Sanders or Dalvin Cook in recent years, signings of respected veterans who were pretty well out of juice by the time they arrived at The Star.