Cowboys Potential $75 Million Star Trade Target Shoots Down Rumors

If there is a running back who might singlehandedly be able to step in and help the Cowboys from the get-go, given his versatility and style of play, it would likely be Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. Kamara is an excellent downhill runner who operates well out of the passing game, and began his career with four straight seasons of 80 catches or more.

Kamara is not quite what he used to be, now at age 29, but he is still an effective back with a good burst, as the Cowboys saw firsthand in Week 2, when Kamara put up a season-high 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ blowout win. Wiseguys everywhere will note that those numbers reflect more on the Cowboys run defense than on Kamara’s ability, and there is some truth to that.

But Kamara is still a quality veteran who could, perhaps, be had at the Nov. 5 trading deadline, especially with the injury-ravaged Saints spiraling to five straight losses since beating Dallas.

Getting Kamara to the Cowboys was an idea floated by former NFL quarterback and analyst Robert Griffin III, who wrote on Twitter/X: “If the New Orleans Saints continue to stink up the joint these next few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys should see if they are in sell mode and trade for Alvin Kamara.”

Alvin Kamara Is Not Looking to Be Traded

That does make some sense. Kamara is in the fourth year of a five-year, $75 million contract, though the Saints have pushed a lot of that money to next season, when Kamara is on the books for a $29 million cap hit, which would require a restructure from the team and Kamara.

But when the notion of a Kamara-Cowboys link began making the rounds on Twitter/X, Kamara himself chimed in. One since-deleted report suggested Kamara had requested a trade.

“I ain request a trade.. so that’s a lie. I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville.. #WhoDat,” he wrote.

When more posts popped up, Kamara responded: “If it’s any news I’ll report that shit from my couch asum.. or I’ll call my brutha @Cantguardmike (Michael Thomas) and have him break the news other than that we vibed out.”

In response to a post saying that Kamara would most likely want to try to find a way to retire from the NFL as a Saint, Kamara wrote, “Correct.”

Cowboys Should Show Interest Despite Obstacles

His contract would complicate a trade, but would not make it impossible. Kamara could sign an extension that replaces next year’s deal and spreads the money out over two or three years. Griffin is right in that it makes sense for the Cowboys to ask, except that doing so would require owner Jerry Jones to get aggressive and creative.

That’s not his strong suit.

The biggest question, though, is whether Kamara could still be a major threat in the ground game—the five-time Pro Bowler has dropped off, going from a league-high 6.1 yards per carry as a rookie in 2017, down to 3.9 yards over the last four seasons.

Again, his value as a pass-catcher out of the backfield would be especially appreciated in Mike McCarthy’s offense, and just about any new face in the Cowboys’ backfield will qualify as an upgrade over what is on hand now.

But Kamara does not sound like a man who is out to get himself traded. Nice thought, but not likely.