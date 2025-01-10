Cowboys Predicted to Seek Reunion With $100 Million Star They Dumped

It would be ideal, between now and, say, the end of March, if the Cowboys could arrange things such that their checklist of needs is handled from top to bottom. That would include a contract for Micah Parsons, of course, a veteran offensive lineman to help a group that turned into a weak spot last year, beefing up the defensive line and adding a pass rusher.

Another running back would be welcome, too. But among the most glaring needs is a true No. 2 wide receiver, someone who can take some pressure off star CeeDee Lamb. And the guy who might make the most sense happens to be a player who was once a Cowboy.

In fact, he was a Cowboys Pro Bowler whom the team agreed to pay a $100 million contract back in 2020: Amari Cooper.

Cowboys Gave Out Big Contract, Then Sought Trade

Within two years, though, the Cowboys wearied of that commitment and dealt Cooper away to Cleveland for a fifth-sixth round pick swap and an additional sixth rounder, a trade that was widely panned at the time as a salary dump and a head-scratcher for the Cowboys, who instead brought in Brandin Cooks and overpaid Michael Gallup.

Indeed, Cooper was very good in the two years after the trade. He caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, and was even better in 2023: 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns, playing 15 of 17 games. His numbers took a hit with the woebegone Browns last year, and he struggled to stay on the field.

He had a solid, if unspectacular stretch in Buffalo after he was traded ahead of the NFL deadline, and the Bills are hopeful that he will be the No. 1-caliber guy they think he can be in the playoffs.

But after that, Cooper is a free agent. And at Bleacher Report, well, they’re thinking that is something the Cowboys should take note of, perhaps with Cooper making a return to Dallas to be paired with CeeDee Lamb.

Amari Cooper a Sensible Target

In looking at the upcoming free-agent class in the NFL–which is thin–B/R has Cooper as the No. 11 target. Spotrac projects him to warrant a manageable two-year, $28 million contract, something the Cowboys should be able to handle. In need of a complement to Lamb, bringing back Cooper might make eminent sense, and the Cowboys (along with the Patriots) are listed as Cooper’s projected suitor.

Writes B/R: “Statistically, Cooper wasn’t very impressive this year. He finished the regular season with only 547 yards and four touchdowns on 44 receptions. Granted, he was saddled with horrific quarterback play in Cleveland and has been learning Buffalo’s offense on the fly. …