An ‘Extracurricular Tussle’ Got Cowboys Starter Kicked Out of Camp

Training camp is always the time of year when fights are part of it, with guys stressed about making the roster.

The Dallas Cowboys are no exception to that rule, as they witnessed it in practice on Tuesday. Cowboys starting outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku and right end Brevyn Spann-Ford got into it during the practice.

That would end up being costly for one of the players. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris shared more about what happened after the incident.

“Cowboys OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku was walked to the locker room after getting into an extracurricular tussle with TE Brevyn Spann-Ford. Looks like his day has been ended.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku Kicked Out of Cowboys Practice After Tussle

Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft last season for the Cowboys. He played in all 17 regular-season games and, due to injuries, had a chance to start nine of them.

Within those games, he finished with 40 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 safety. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 73.1, ranking 38th out of 115 edge rushers in the NFL.

He is expected to come in as one of the starters at edge rusher after having a solid 2025 season for the Cowboys. Ezeiruaku showed off his versatility and speed off the edge, making him a worthy candidate to join the starting lineup.

A lot is On The Line for Donovan Ezeiruaku at Dallas Cowboys Camp

Obviously, it’s not ideal to get kicked out of practice, but it’s also not quite the end of the world. At the same time, it’s important for Ezeiruaku to be on the field with the team.

This is a brand-new defense he is playing in under defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Every snap is going to matter for all the players, as they get used to what is expected.

It could motivate the team to see that kind of energy. Some Cowboys players probably didn’t mind it happening, but keep the extra stuff out of practice.

Ezeiruaku is projected to be one of the starting edge rushers on the Cowboys opposite Rashan Gary. Rookie first-round pick Malachi Lawrence is battling with Ezeiruaku for either the starting job or at least getting reps on the field.

These are the days that Ezeiruaku needs in order to be ready for the regular season. Any time missed will set him back from being able to run with the job.

Training camp is only going to bring more out of this position battle at edge rusher and see if Lawrence can make a difference. After the incident in practice, Ezeiruaku has put a target on his back with his teammates and coaches.

Now it’s time for the former second-round pick to step up and perform well the rest of camp. Ezeiruaku needs to be locked in and ready to rock and roll for the rest of training camp.