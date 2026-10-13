Cowboys Announce Another Change for Beleaguered Christian Parker

Safe to say that, if you could have mapped out all the possible results of the Dallas Cowboys hiring new coordinator Christian Parker at the end of last season, it would have been only a very small possibility that somehow the defense he’s put together turns out to be worse than that of 2025 pariah coordinator Matt Eberflus (or, Uberflus as Jerry Jones says). But that is where we are. The Cowboys defense, as graded out by Pro Football Focus, has a grade of 50.2, which is 31st in the NFL. It was No. 28 in 2025 under Eberflus.

The Cowboys have promised changes, and that started on Monday with the move to bring in consultant Mike Pettine, a veteran coach and coordinator to help the first-timer Parker. On Tuesday, Jones announce another change for Parker: He will move off the sideline and go into the coach’s booth above the field.

Cowboys Will Move Christian Parker to the Booth

Jones was speaking on the Cowboys’ flagship station, 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, and noted that Parker will no longer be on the sideline.

Said Jones: “We’re gonna coach the defense from, not on the field, but from up above. Coach from above. You should be looking for ways to adjust and make changes to improve.”

As for the Pettine hire, Jones said that should not be seen as a lack of faith in Parker: “I don’t look at it that way. … It’s one that is commonly used, it is one that you get to take advantage of, and not be directly involved with positions and has more to do with the scheme than coaching direct technique.”

Jerry Jones: ‘I Have Never Been Involved in This Much Change’

Jones also added a general defense of Parker’s performance in his new Cowboys role. He said there has been an utter overhaul of the defense, and that it make just take time to come together.

Asked if Parker is “overwhelmed,” Jones said: “I don’t think that is the right word. I think he has covered a lot of ground. I mentioned when the season started, I have never been involved in this much change, on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side of the ball, either, except for the first year, my first year in pro football. …

“We changed out scheme, we changed out for all practical purposes, the coaching, we changed out a great number of players and those are not all rookie players, they are veteran players. Put all that together and you’ve got some work to do in putting that all in place relative to the challenges you have when you really get into the ball games.”