Dallas Cowboys Receive Another Message From Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones made the blockbuster decision to trade superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last offseason.

Since the trade went down, Parsons and Jones have exchanged words via the media on multiple occasions. Parsons was clearly unhappy how things went down to close out his time in Dallas. He faced his former team for the first time in 2025.

On September 28, 2025, Parsons racked up three tackles and a sack against the Cowboys in what ended up being a 40-40 tie.

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the former Dallas superstar is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season. There has been a lot of speculation about his timeline for a return to the field. Parsons has hinted that he could return in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

Parsons has now spoken out about the chance he faces his former team this year.

Micah Parsons Sends New Message About Facing Cowboys

As shared by NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway, Parsons revealed once again that his “most optimistic” return date would see him back on the field on October 18 against the Cowboys.

“Packers LB Micah Parsons just sat down on our ITC set with @BaldyNFL and @StaceyDales and tells them the ‘most optimistic’ return date for him will be Week 6 vs Cowboys (Oct. 18),” Holloway wrote on X.

During his first season with the Packers, Parsons made Green Bay happy about the trade. He played in 14 games, racking up 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass.

Whether he returns to the field against Dallas or later in the season, Parsons will be an integral piece of the Packers’ hopeful championship run.

Dallas Addressed Micah Parsons’ Departure During Offseason

After trading Parsons last year, the Cowboys had a clear need on the edge. Jadeveon Clowney played well after being signed early in the year, but Parsons’ absence was clearly felt.

During the 2026 NFL offseason, Dallas addressed its pass rushing issue.

In another trade between the Cowboys and Green Bay, Jones acquired former first-round pick Rashan Gary in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Gary has never lived up to the hype with the Packers, but a change of scenery could be exactly what he needed.

Adding Gary was one upgrade for the Dallas pass rusher. Jones also drafted two pass rushers. The Cowboys landed Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham in the 2026 NFL Draft. Both players will help fill the void that Parsons left.

Whether or not Parsons ends up playing against Dallas in Week 6 remains to be seen. But, seeing the former Cowboy return against his former team would be must-watch football.