Cowboys Among Favorites to Land $244 Million NBA All-Star Amid Wild Rumors

There are some wild rumors that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is going to the NFL which was sparked by, well, Ant-Man himself. Bovada released hypothetical odds for Edwards’ NFL team and has the Dallas Cowboys third among the favorites at +2500 if the All-Star eventually trades his high tops for cleats.

During an interview conducted by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Edwards revealed his desire to eventually play in the NFL.

“If I win a ring in the next three to four years,” Edwards explained during the October 22, 2024, feature story. “I’m going to play football.

“…And this gon’ be one of the reasons why — because he [Jefferson] think I can’t play football,” Edwards added. “I’ma come play with you. …I’m going to be [doing the hitting], though. I’m going to be playing strong safety.”

Edwards’ hometown Atlanta Falcons are the favorites in Edwards’ NFL odds at +1600. The Minnesota Vikings are next in line at +2000. After the Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are tied for fourth in the odds at +2800.

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Wants to Win an NBA Championship & Begin an NFL Career

Aside from actually making an NFL roster, Edwards added a caveat to his potential football career: the guard wants to win an NBA championship first. For context, Edwards is about to begin a five-year, $244 million contract with the Wolves. Unless Edwards is attempting to play quarterback, the guard would likely be headed towards a sizable pay cut in order to suit up in the NFL.

Edwards’ new deal is slated to run through the 2028-29 season. During the interview, Jefferson was quick to shoot down Edwards’ NFL dreams.

“Y’all got some athletic guys,” Jefferson responded to Edwards. “But when you put on them shoulder pads and helmet, y’all gon’ get hit and you’ll be like, ‘Oh no. This not for me — back to basketball.'”

Could the Cowboys Make a Run at Anthony Edwards?

Edwards’ NFL odds do feel a bit random. The guard grew up in Atlanta and played college basketball in nearby Athens for the Georgia Bulldogs. It makes sense why the Falcons would be the favorite.

Edwards is already in Minnesota so the Vikings connection is obvious. The Cowboys’ fit is more of a reach, aside from owner Jerry Jones loving a good publicity stunt. Dallas did previously offer Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James an NFL contract, so there is a bit of precedent.

Would Anthony Edwards Gain Inspiration From Deion Sanders & Attempt to Play in Both the NBA, NFL?

Could Edwards attempt to pull a Deion Sanders and play both sports? Sanders is known for having an NFL and MLB careers, playing in both leagues at the same time.

Balancing the NBA and NFL would be much more complicated. The NBA season begins at the end of October, while the NFL regular season runs through early January. An NFL playoff run means some players are suiting up into February.

This makes for at least three months where Edwards would be attempting to balance the schedules of both leagues. The NFL is obviously easier to work around given most gamedays are on Sundays.