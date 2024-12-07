Arch Manning to Replace Cowboys’ Dak Prescott? Legendary Grandpa Hopes So

Cowboys future QB Arch Manning?

The timing, really, just might work out. Whether the rest of the factors involved could work out, too, though, is another question. But when legendary quarterback Archie Manning, who himself fathered two NFL stars at the position–Peyton Manning and Eli Manning–was asked where he’d like to see his star grandson, Arch Manning, play in the NFL, he did not hesitate: the Cowboys.

In a video posted on TikTok, Manning was at a restaurant and was approached and asked about Arch’s future. Manning himself starred for Ole Miss for three seasons before joining the Saints as the No. 2 pick in the 1971 NFL draft. Manning was a two-time Pro Bowler for the sad-sack Saints, who were arguably the worst franchise of the 1970s. He went on to play for the Vikings and Oilers.

“I hope he’ll play three years at Texas, I hope he’ll play three more years,” Archie Manning said. “It’s funny, nobody has ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asks me, I’d say the Cowboys.”

Cowboys & Arch Manning: Timing Is There

Arch Manning was the top prospect at quarterback last year and chose to go to Texas, though he has been limited in playing time in two seasons behind starter Quinn Ewers. Though he made two appearances in 2023, Manning is still a freshman and threw for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games this year.

If Manning plays three more years at Texas, it’s not crazy to think he could wind up with the Cowboys thereafter. He’d be the starter for the Longhorns for 2025, 2026 and 2027, then would be eligible for the 2028 NFL draft.

It just so happens that the Cowboys have a quarterback, and the most expensive quarterback in the business–Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million extension this offseason. That would keep him in place through the 2028 season, though the Cowboys have an out before that year.

Theoretically, then, the Cowboys could play the next three seasons with Prescott at QB, and either cut Prescott before the 2028 season to pave the way for Manning, or let Prescott finish out his contract and keep Manning on the bench for one season.

We’re a long way from that, of course. But for the Cowboys and Arch Manning–and for Archie–the timing could work out.