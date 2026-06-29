Insider Details Jerry Jones’ Interest in Playing at ‘Fertile’ International Site

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world. But Jerry Jones has his sights on making his team’s star even brighter in South America.

The Cowboys are reportedly hoping to play a game in Argentina, as soon as in 2027, after they complete an international game in Brazil during the 2026 season.

Dallas already holds exclusive marketing rights in Mexico and will benefit from its game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 27 in Rio De Janeiro.

But after Argentina, and global superstar Lionel Messi, completed their World Cup group stage at AT&T Stadium with a 3-1 win over Jordan, the Cowboys are reportedly pushing for a game in South America.

Jerry Jones Eyeing Cowboys Game in Argentina

The 2026 World Cup has lined NFL owners’ pockets will billions in revenue, since football stadiums have universally hosted the record-setting 48-team tournament in the U.S.-hosted games.

Some, like Jones, are expected to keep the momentum going by bringing their well-known brands to “fertile” places for NFL growth, like Argentina, according to Jason La Canfora of Sports Boom.

“The NFL sees green in everything, and many of its owners are cashing in during the FIFA World Cup being held in the USA, and it’s only going to enhance the push for American football to become more of a global sport,” La Canfora reported Monday. “Expect to hear more about expanded games in South America as well.”

The NFL has played two games in Sao Paolo, Brazil, the first two regular-season matches in South America. But after going to Rio in 2026, Jones reportedly wants to keep moving, even as far south as Buenos Aires.

“Several league sources have suggested to Sports Boom over the years that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees fertile untapped potential there, and it’s no coincidence his team is ‘hosting’ a game in Brazil this season,” La Canfora wrote. “Owners are already conjuring images of Lionel Messi walking to the field for a coin flip for a game in Argentina with 90,000 people in the stands.”

NFL Owners are Lining Up to Host Future World Cups

Jones still has one of the signature pro-sports venues in North America in AT&T Stadium, and it has achieved global acclaim thanks to its hosting World Cup matches — which Texas was shut out from in 1994.

So aside from being a barnstorming initiative, a Cowboys game in Argentina could further attract a relationship if/when the World Cup returns to the United States — which reportedly could be in just a dozen years.

The United States has proven it can handle the expanded World Cup from a logistics perspective. Ticket demand has been off the charts, and NFL owners are angling to get even more global soccer stateside.

“NFL owners are keen to get their brands intertwined with crowds and cohorts outside of the USA,” La Canfora wrote. “There are already rumblings about the US trying to get back in the mix for another World Cup as soon as 2038, and make no mistake, the NFL’s billionaires would love nothing more than that.”