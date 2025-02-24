Cowboys’ 1st Round Draft Target Makes Bold Decision Ahead Of Combine

Although the Dallas Cowboys have numerous starters departing in free agency this spring, across multiple areas, one position group stands out as a key need above the rest.

Running back.

Not quite as sexy as a position as it was a generation ago, the Cowboys need to upgrade both the strength and depth of their rushing attack, especially if current RB1, Rico Dowdle, departs in free agency this March.

A primary target in 1st round mock drafts for the Cowboys at #12 overall has been running back, Ashton Jeanty; the Boise State star and Heisman Trophy finalist who is widely projected to land within the first 32 picks. Although many believe he is a top-5 talent in the draft this year, his low position value and the depth of the class at RB has meant he is unlikely to be taken in the top 10.

And on Monday, Jeanty’s team released some important information regarding what he plans to do at the combine, per Tom Pelissero.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has elected to participate only in medical

evaluations and team interviews at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent @henryorgann. He will take part in on-field drills during Boise

State’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/iDBdAJ8Fkb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jeanty Set To Sit Out On-Field Drills At The Combine

There is a history of top prospects at certain positions sitting out combine work, particularly when there are no pertinent questions regarding an aspect of their athleticism; speed, agility, strength etc.

Last year, all three of the the top QB prospects, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye; who ended up going, #1, #2, and #3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft; sat out drills at the combine, preferring – like Jeanty – to focus their work on the field at their individual Pro Days.

There are a couple of reasons for this; firstly, much of the work done at the combine replicates what will also be done at the Pro Day, which is later on in the schedule, thus giving players longer to physically prepare.

For elite talents, like Jeanty, who have far more draft stock to lose than to gain; even if he tests phenomenally, no one is taking Ashton Jeanty with the 1st overall pick. Avoiding unnecessary risks like underperforming or injury by doing on-field combine drills makes a lot of sense.

Will This Affect His Likelihood Of Being Selected Early On By The Cowboys

This typically has little bearing on a player’s draft outcome, and normally the player’s agent has spoken to teams to gauge whether there are any physical concerns, or traits that need to be evaluated closely, that could be alleviated by a full combine performance.

So it’s unlikely Jeanty will see his stock plummet with this move, although this decision does reduce his margin for error in workouts; a poor Boise State Pro Day showing in the spring – where all eyes will be on the star running back – will have no second chance at redemption in practice drills.

The Cowboys have prefered addressing the trenches in the first round of the draft in recent years; having taken a lineman with their first selection each of the past four years; so perhaps Jeanty is not even a realistic target for them as early as #12.

But with the need, and the almost generational-quality talent Jeanty possesses at the position, it is certainly not possible to rule out him as a possibility.