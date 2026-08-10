Cowboys Get Bad Injury News on 2-Time Super Bowl Champion WR

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping Marquez Valdes-Scantling can add some depth to their top-heavy wide receivers room — something he can’t do if he’s watching from the sidelines.

“WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed Sunday’s practice with some shoulder soreness,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X on Monday. “I remember a fall he had trying to make a catch Saturday.”

The Cowboys signed Valdes-Scantling, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, to a 1-year contract on April 27.

“Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account in April.

The 31-year-old Valdes-Scantling — better known as MVS — is 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He spent time with 3 different teams in 2025 — the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 8 NFL seasons, Valdes-Scantling has 219 receptions for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns in 116 regular-season games. Where he’s been really special is in the playoffs, with 27 receptions for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 career postseason games.

MVS Already Facing Uphill Battle to Make Roster

There’s a reason Valdes-Scantling has bounced around the NFL like a ping pong ball the last 3 seasons — and it’s not his elite size or 4.37-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

The Cowboys will be the 6th team he’s played for since 2023 after spending his first 6 seasons with just 2 teams — the Packers and Chiefs.

While MVS was winning championships, he was also gaining a reputation for making huge mistakes in the most clutch moments — dropping passes, coughing up fumbles, and making mental mistakes that cost his team wins.

The Cowboys didn’t make any splashes in free agency or in the 2026 NFL draft on wide receiver — they selected Anthony Smith in the 7th round — so it will still be an uphill battle for Valdes-Scantling to make the roster.