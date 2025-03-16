Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Quarterback Bolts Dallas to Join $260 Million Star on NFL Contender

Cooper Rush
Getty
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new backup quarterback after Cooper Rush (left) departed for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new backup quarterback as Cooper Rush is on the move. Dallas is now in danger of losing both Rush and Trey Lance in NFL free agency, potentially leaving Dak Prescott as the lone quarterback on the roster, outside of Will Grier.

Rush has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens where the veteran will likely be the favorite to win the backup quarterback gig behind Lamar Jackson.

“A new backup for Lamar Jackson: former Cowboys free-agent QB Cooper Rush reached agreement today on a two-year contract worth up to $12.2 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per me and @JFowlerESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a March 16, 2025, message on X. “Deal negotiated by @EquitySports CEO Chris Cabott.”

Jackson’s five-year, $260 million contract indicates the star will be the team’s franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, at least through the 2027 NFL season. Yet, as Rush experienced with Prescott in Dallas, all it takes is one unfortunate play for the backup quarterback to be called upon to run the offense for an extended period of time.

The Cowboys May Target a Quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft

Even before the news of Rush’s departure, the Cowboys publicly discussed the team’s desire to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. Lance remains unsigned, but Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones hinted that the former highly touted quarterback is likely on the move as well.

“You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones explained to The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore on February 24. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey.

“It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think.”

The Cowboys Expected to Lose Cooper Rush in NFL Free Agency

Given Prescott’s unfortunate injury history, Rush has become a familiar face for Cowboys fans. Despite Rush’s importance is recent years, Dallas was already prepared to lose the veteran quarterback in NFL free agency.

“You know how much we think of Cooper,” Jones told Moore. “We just don’t know what he’s going to cost. When we’re paying Dak what we’re paying him, unfortunately we do have to go cheap there.”

What Will the Cowboys Do at Quarterback Behind Dak Prescott?

The departure of Rush prompts a lot of questions about how the Cowboys will handle quarterback depth this offseason. It is important to remember that Prescott is coming off a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery. The Cowboys would be wise to have some dependable insurance behind Prescott heading into the 2025 season.

“We’ll evaluate the whole situation [at quarterback],” Jones said to reporters on February 24. “I mean, you’re always wanting to have a young guy coming. That’s always a preference, and certainly that’s something we’ll look at in the draft to see if there’s a young guy to start bringing along again.

“Obviously, we were focused on Trey there when we traded for him and he was our young guy, if you will, that we were bringing along. But all of those [options] are things that we’ll start to evaluate with this draft with Coach Schottenheimer, with [quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams] and that group,” Jones added.

“[To explore] what’s available out there, what’s going to be in the draft and make the best decision in terms of what we’re going to have behind Dak.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

