Cowboys Projected To Go After Huge Ticket Name For Head Coaching Job In 2025

With the Dallas Cowboys officially moving on from Mike McCarthy on Monday, the attention quickly turns to the all important question:

Who will be the next head coach of “America’s Team”?

Whilst the converse question of McCarthy’s future has taken little time to enter mainstream discussion, with the former Super Bowl winner set to interview with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, there is still a large blank as to who Jerry Jones an co. will decide on to lead the team into the future.

Dallas Cowboys At A Unique Stage In The Team Building Lifecycle

The Cowboys are in an interesting situation – on the one hand they have to deal with the contract expiration of many ageing, key free agents such as Zack Martin, Eric Kendricks and Demarcus Lawrence. And on the other, the roster has some strong young talent in Pro Bowl guard, Tyler Smith, tight end stud, Jake Ferguson, and bulldozing linebacker, Micah Parsons.

However, arguably the most important issue for any incoming coach will be the management of the Dak Prescott situation – who having signed a 4 year, $60 million deal at the start of the 2024 season to become the highest paid player in NFL history, now has nearly a $90 million cap hit coming into 2025 – $54 million more than the next highest player, All Pro wideout, CeeDee Lamb.

And given the fact that the Cowboys only had $7 million left in cap space – unless they restructure Prescott’s cap hit this season – there won’t be a lot the incoming coach will be able to do about in their first offseason.

Could Bill Belichick Be Lined Up As Mike McCarthy’s Replacement?

Given all this, Mike Florio of PFF went through the list of potential candidates for the position, and some familiar yet intriguing names came up. The most exciting and indeed head-turning of which already has a job.

Florio projects that Bill Belichick could be a not-so-outside choice for the Dallas Cowboys, with a known “flirtation” already existing between the 6 x Super Bowl champion and the 3 x Super Bowl champion.

Florio writes, “Belichick historically raved about the Joneses when the Patriots and Cowboys prepared to play over the years, and Jones said last year there’s “no doubt” he could work with Belichick — after deciding to keep McCarthy for the final year of his contract.

Belichick wants back in. He wants to catch Don Shula for the all-time wins record. He took the North Carolina job because no one would give him a wink-nod indication that he’d be the coach who gets the job at the end of the inevitable search process. Nothing he or anyone else might say erases the term that lets him walk away from North Carolina for only $10 million.”

The two have certainly been enamored with one another; Bill with the prospect of coaching the biggest brand in pro (or amateur) football, and Jones by the idea of having his team coached by the greatest of all time in Belichick.

Whichever way Jerry Jones does eventually go in his decision, expect there to be fireworks.