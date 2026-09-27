Cowboys Conditions on Blockbuster Joey Porter Trade Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys would probably need to get a lot more desperate before they go through with a potential trade for star defensive back Joey Porter Jr. of the Steelers–who is embroiled in a contract dispute with the team–but one thing that became clear on Sunday was that there have, in fact, been discussions on a potential move.

That came from a report that the Cowboys are among the “handful of teams” that had discussions with the Steelers on Porter. That makes sense–in the past year-plus, the Cowboys and Steelers collaborated on two big trades, one for Broderick Jones this month and last year’s trade for George Pickens.

Wrote Adam Schefter on Twitter/X on Sunday: “A handful of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, have begun making inquiries about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., league sources told ESPN.

Joey Porter Could Solve Secondary Problem

But there are always caveats when it comes to NFL trades, whether the Cowboys are involved or not. But at this point, the Cowboys have more caveats than most. Of course, they would be interested in Porter, who has allowed a career quarterback rating of 71.2 when he has been targeted. The Cowboys are thin at corner even when healthy, and with Cobie Durant out and lingering concerns about DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, health is an ongoing concern.

The Cowboys are decidedly thin, too, though, on draft capital, and in assessing the possibility of a Porter trade, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram pointed that out.

Wrote Harris: “Cowboys would need one of two things to happen: 1. Pittsburgh’s asking price of two premium picks to come down 2. Be OK with literally not having any draft picks in 2027 or start sacrificing 2028 capital The longer this goes on, though, the more the price becomes fluid.”

Cowboys would need one of two things to happen:1. Pittsburgh’s asking price of two premium picks to come down2. Be OK with literally not having any draft picks in 2027 or start sacrificing 2028 capitalThe longer this goes on, though, the more the price becomes fluid. https://t.co/Z76HJEecv8— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) September 27, 2026

Cowboys 2027 Draft Already Depleted

Indeed, Harris’ point on Cowboys draft capital is especially sanguine because Dallas has always seen itself as a draft-and-develop franchise. Maybe this season, before which the Cowboys put pressure on themselves to make a long playoff run, will be different and the team will sell out the 2027 draft to win now.

But (via Blogging the Boys) the Cowboys have the least valuable of their own pick, the Packers pick and the Jets‘ pick in the first round. They have their own second-round pick. They’ve traded away their third- and fourth-round picks, but added a fourth-rounder from Pittsburgh. The sent out their fifth-rounder this year to the Steelers in the Pickens deal. They have their own sixth-round pick and no seventh-rounder.

That leaves the Cowboys with just four picks in 2027. Adding Porter would be nice–but it could cost them most of the 2027 draft.