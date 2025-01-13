Cowboys Get Blowback Over Statement on Mike McCarthy

After some deliberation, the Dallas Cowboys have officially parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The team ended McCarthy’s five-season tenure with the Cowboys on Monday, acknowledging the decision with a statement from owner Jerry Jones.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.”

Jones added that the sides never got to the point of negotiating a new deal for McCarthy, who will see his contract expire on Tuesday.

“Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction,” Jones said. “I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”

Jones said they’ll begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

Cowboys Fans Upset Over Mike McCarthy Announcement

The Cowboys did not get a warm reaction to the news, with fans sounding off in the post’s comments on social media.

“Are we ‘Cowboy Nation’ just the Cleveland Browns franchise of the south? Sorry if that is disrespectful to the Dawg Pound,” one fan said. “Honestly the Forbes most valuable franchise isn’t a badge of pride anymore.”

Much of the negative attention was also aimed at Jones, who functions as the general manager for the Cowboys.

“30 years of losing. A revolving door of head coaches. The only constant is ownership/management,” a fan commented. “The fans deserve better. Jerry Jones is a stain on a once great franchise.”

Another added: “Can (Jones) issue a statement of his resignation? You could hire any coach that’s won a Super Bowl, and they’d have the same record as McCarthy because Jerry refuses to put the roster first.”

Mike McCarthy Will Have Suitors After Stint With Cowboys

McCarthy is now free to negotiate with other teams and will likely have some interested suitors. Dallas finished this season 7-10, although they spent a chunk of the year without the services of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. McCarthy had previously led Dallas to three consecutive 12-win regular seasons.

“I don’t like to talk about myself that way, but I’ll just be clear: I’m a winner. I know how to win. I’ve won a championship,” McCarthy said as the Cowboys wrapped up their season. “And that’s who I am. We’ll see where it goes.”

The Chicago Bears — who previously requested an interview with McCarthy — and the New Orleans Saints are expected to show interest in the now-former Cowboys’ skipper. Dallas shot down the first interview request but McCarthy will now be free to speak with the Bears.