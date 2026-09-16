Cowboys Again Urged to Sign ‘Stud’ All-Pro Before Week 2

When it comes to Dallas Cowboys offseason targets and rumors, no doubt, Maxx Crosby of the Raiders is the No. 1 candidate that has been discussed in and around The Star as a possible candidate. But the Cowboys would have to give up a series chunk of their limited 2027 draft capital to make that happen, and there’s some question as to whether Las Vegas would even let Crosby go if the Cowboys did make another offer. The second-most common candidate for the Cowboys is a lot easier to acquire–he is a free agent, 36-year-old future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

And after the way things unfolded on Sunday in New York, with the Cowboys displaying some of the same communication and lack of leadership issues that plagued the 2026 version of the defense, you can bet that Wagner’s name is coming up again as we enter Week 2 of the difficult early-season Cowboys schedule.

Cowboys Need Help at Linebacker

It makes sense, especially with the hamstring injury suffered by starting Mike linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the loss to the Giants. Overshown is expected to miss at least one week, and given his length injury history since he was picked with the third pick in the 2023 draft by the Cowboys, it is reasonable to fear he could miss more time, either with this injury or with another.

That would make Wagner all the more valuable. Overshown was the “green dot” on the defense on Sunday, and did not exactly shine in the role. When he left with the hamstring problem, he was replaced by third-round rookie Jaishawn Barham, who has limited experience at middle linebacker.

Bobby Wagner ‘Definitely Helps This Defense’

Linebacker was one of the chief concerns for the Cowboys heading into this season, as the team attempted to land the likes of Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd this offseason. Dallas missed on all three, but wound up acquiring Dee Winters for a fifth-round pick. Even with that addition, a linebacker room of Winters, Overshown, Barham and Shemar James felt decidedly thin.

That’s where Wagner could be a solution. As Bryan Broaddus, a former Cowboys scout who is now a media analyst, said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, “I think Bobby Wagner definitely helps this defense. I thought about it before they even played the game. To me, it’s worth $10 million to play better defense, to have a veteran guy in the middle of that defense who is going to not let everybody fall apart in the middle of the game.”

Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer ‘One of the Biggest Bobby Wagner Fans’

Wagner is not a spring chicken, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing for a Cowboys team likely to have young players around him. He’s 35, but he has six All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring. He has not missed a game since 2018, and last year, despite his advanced age, he was fifth in the NFL with 162 tackles.

There are connections. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, is a big Wagner fan dating back to his time as the Seahawks‘ offensive coordinator from 2018-20, when he was opposite Wanger in practice for three years.

As Schottenheimer told Kay Adams of the “Up & Adams” program: “You’re looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world. Being in Seattle with him for three years, and watching him compete, and talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he’s still playing at a high level. … Bobby Wagner, total stud.”